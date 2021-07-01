Co-Hosts of The View Through the Years (and Why They Left the Talk Show)

Years on the show: 2017-2021

The daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain and a Fox News contributor, McCain joined the panel in 2017. During her time on the show, she often represented the conservative point of view and was, as a result, frequently engaged in debates with the other hosts.

She announced her exit from the show on July 1, 2021, telling viewers she would be leaving at the end of that month.

"I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off," she began at the top of the episode. "I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at The View."

"I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you which I am grateful for," she continued. "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

McCain said that her move to Washington D.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic was another reason for her departure: "I came to the D.C. area, which is where my husband and I have always split time, and it's where I grew up splitting time. We have this incredible life here, we're surrounded by my family, his family, by friends, by this incredible support unit."

"I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want [new daughter] Liberty to have, you know her first steps and her first words — I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately, I felt I didn't want to leave," she said.