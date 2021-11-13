The View Cohost Sunny Hostin Addresses Racism in Candid Post: 'Pointing Out Racism Doesn't Make Me a Racist'

"We all want racism to be a past atrocity that is abolished in institutions, policies, systems and is replaced with equity and equality," The View cohost wrote on Saturday

Sunny Hostin is using her platform to address racism.

On Saturday, The View cohost, 53, penned her thoughts on the subject in an Instagram post, calling attention to the issue and touching on her experience as a person of color.

"A Saturday lesson — We all want racism to be a past atrocity that is abolished in institutions, policies, systems and is replaced with equity and equality. FYI – people in my TL – it won't happen by pretending it doesn't exist. Also won't happen by not talking about it and not telling your kids about it and the history of this country, warts and all," the mom of two, who identifies as Puerto Rican and Black, explained.

"Also, won't happen by questioning my experience as a person of color and by denying that you have privilege. Also, yes I'm successful and that doesn't mean that racism doesn't exist and that I still experience it. It just means that my success makes me the exception and not the rule," Hostin continued.

"Oh yeah, and my pointing out racism, doesn't make me a racist, a race hustler or a race baiter," she added.

Holly Robinson Peete, former cohost of The Talk, responded in the comment section: "ALL OF THIS." While former ESPN host Cari Champion wrote, "It's all so easy to understand — if they wanted to listen or better yet — understand."

In an interview with The Cut published Thursday, Hostin opened up about finding a replacement for former View cohost Meghan McCain, who left the show in July after four years.

She told the outlet that the talk show panel, which consists of herself, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines, really does "need a really conservative voice," but not without some parameters.

"Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice," the Summer on the Bluffs author explained. "I also believe it's really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that's dangerous."

"We need someone that will commit [to independent and/or conservative outlooks] and we don't have that voice. And we need someone that's not duplicative of anyone else on the panel," Hostin added.

McCain, 37, left the show after she leveled various accusations at her former View cohosts, alleging a "toxic" environment in her new Audible memoir Bad Republican.

"I think she thinks that people did not like her or treated her a certain way because of her opinions," Hostin said.