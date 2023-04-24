'The View' Co-Hosts Sing 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' to Celebrate Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit

Fox News Media announced Monday that the network and Carlson have agreed to part ways

April 24, 2023



The View co-hosts are weighing in on Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News.

On Monday's episode of the ABC series, Whoopi Goldberg announced the news of his departure, saying, "Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways."

The audience immediately clapped and cheered upon hearing the update.

Goldberg, 67, then encouraged her co-hosts to do The Wave, a cheer often done by baseball fans when their team is ahead. She then promised: "We'll talk more about it tomorrow but we wanted to make sure we let you know what was going on."

Ana Navarro, however, was ready to celebrate the news immediately.

"Well, can I ask the audience if they will help me do something? Come on, folks," she said before leading them in a rendition of Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

Navarro, 51, then gave a little wave goodbye and said "sayonara" to the longtime television personality.

Sunny Hostin tried to backpedal slightly, sharing, "I don't think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone's career … But, he is responsible for the derogation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country."

"And I just think as a faithful person, look at God," she continued. "Look at God."

Former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin added, "Well, Russian propaganda [was] hardest hit, he's been the biggest purveyor of pro-Russian talking points. So, it's a good day for the Ukrainian people."

Hostin, 54, then shared her belief that "karma doesn't lose anyone's address," with Goldberg adding, "It may misplace that address but it does not lose it."

Fox News Media announced Monday that the network and Carlson "have agreed to part ways."

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the network added.

Carlson's last program aired on Friday. Beginning Monday evening, the network will air Fox News Tonight as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is determined.

Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson. Phillip Faraone/Getty

Carlson has been no stranger to controversy throughout his time in the limelight. He's repeatedly made misogynistic comments, including claiming that newly unveiled military uniforms designed to better fit pregnant women were "a mockery of the U.S. military," and arguing that it's bad for society when women make more money than men.

The former Fox News anchor was also a prominent figure in the since-settled $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems — a voting equipment company — over false 2020 election claims.

Carlson was previously expected to testify during the trial. As part of the court filings for the case, text messages and emails sent by Carlson, among other network personalities, were made public and revealed Carlson's true feelings for former president Donald Trump.

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

