'The View' Co-Hosts Remember the 'Queen of Television' Barbara Walters After Her Death

Various members of The View paid tribute to Barbara Walters after her death at age 93 on Friday with exclusive statements to PEOPLE

By Emily Strohm
and
Published on January 1, 2023 02:57 PM

Barbara Walters is being remembered by the ladies of The View.

Shortly after her death on Friday at age 93, various members of the ABC daytime talk show series paid tribute to Walters with exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

Ana Navarro, who joined The View in a full-time role back in August, tells PEOPLE the late journalist was a titan of the industry.

"I never met the Queen of England, but I got to meet the Queen of Television, and it was all I could do not to curtsy," she shares. "What made Barbara Walters a legend was not just that she was the first woman to co-anchor network evening news, but that she made it possible for so many other women to soar through the glass ceiling she shattered."

"We all owe her a debt of gratitude. I'm honored to be part of The View, her living legacy," Navarro, 51, adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Farah said that the Trump administration is committed to getting a stimulus package and that there could be "some movement in the next 48 hours." Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images; NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: TV personality Barbara Walters attends the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Event host Ana Navarro attends the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Sunny Hostin attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever NY Red Carpet Screening at the AMC 34th St. on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney)
Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Disney

Fellow View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shares with PEOPLE that Walters' legacy will live on through the next generation of journalists.

"It's hard to capture in words how much Barbara Walters means to so many of us. She was a trailblazer, icon, and legend," she says. "Women like me have a seat at the table today because she paved the way. Her legacy will live on through the doors she opened and the incredible careers that were made possible because of the glass ceilings she broke."

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, who became a co-host of the talk show in 2016, tells PEOPLE that the television legend was more than a mentor to her.

"I had the honor to work alongside Barbara. She was a remarkable journalist who noticed I wrote my own questions for guests," she shares. "She generously offered her guidance as this was something I learned we had in common."

"Not only did she help me refine my skills, she also taught me that when someone sits at the table it's as if they are a guest in your home. You treat them with that respect," Hostin, 54, continues. "Barbara quickly went from mentor to friend, and I will miss her deeply."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 26: Television personality Barbara Walters attends the 20th annual Salute to Freedom dinner at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
Barbara Walters. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who co-hosted The View from 2003 to 2013, also details her memories of working alongside Walters.

"Heaven gained an icon, my broadcasting mentor, my television mom and a woman who had a compassionate curiosity that made the outcasts feel welcomed," she tells PEOPLE. "We have had twenty years of conversations regarding faith and I have peace knowing she is in the company of our God — I always told her #thebeststoriesareinheaven and she is listening to them all!"

Several other women who have appeared as co-hosts on The View throughout the years also shared tributes to the late journalist on social media.

Barbara Walters The View - ELISABETH HASSELBECK, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, BARBARA WALTERS, JOY BEHAR, SHERRI SHEPHERD
Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

​​Rosie O'Donnell simply called her former boss and colleague a "legend" on Instagram.

Star Jones, one of The View's first-ever co-hosts, tweeted: "I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor."

Jones' fellow OG View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos shared on her Instagram Story that she was "so so so sad…. No words right now."

"Thank you for everything. You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all," Matenopoulos, 48, continued. "May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!! I owe you everything as do so many others. You will always be my hero."

The Story included a picture of Walters and Matenopouloson set in 1997. "My first month on @theviewabc my best friend took this picture from the audience and literally just showed it to me about 4 hours ago!!!" she reminisced. "We were laughing so hard about how young and silly I was and then about an hour later I got the news. I am in shock. I love you Barbara always and forever. You taught me everything !!!"

Former panelist Meghan McCain wrote, in part, that Walters' "hard hitting questions and welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism."

Michelle Collins shared a special View tradition: "One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I'll always be grateful. RIP"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5868218b) Barbara Walters Barbara Walters - 2004 ABC News-TV Portrait
Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Walters' death at the age of 93 was confirmed on Friday by her rep Cindi Berger, who told PEOPLE: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life."

"She lived her life with no regrets," Berger's statement continued. "She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Related Articles
Barbara Walters and Katie Couric 'Women Who Make America' luncheon
Katie Couric Calls Barbara Walters 'the OG of Female Broadcasters' in Tribute After Her Death
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 26: Television personality Barbara Walters attends the 20th annual Salute to Freedom dinner at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
Barbara Walters' 'View' Panelists, Broadcasters and More Pay Their Respects: 'The Legend. The Blueprint.'
THE VIEW - Rosie O'Donnell returns to THE VIEW to a standing ovation, FRIDAY, FEB. 7 (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, ET) airing on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. Never shy on opinions, the Emmy Award-winner joins the co-hosts for Hot Topics, shares how her life dramatically changed since leaving THE VIEW and makes a declaration that even she thought she would never say.
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Was 'Lucky Enough' to Be in Barbara Walters' Orbit Following Her Death
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5868218b) Barbara Walters Barbara Walters - 2004 ABC News-TV Portrait
Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster and Creator of 'The View', Dead at 93
Oprah Winfrey leads to one historic, monumental television event when Winfrey does a landmark roll call of introducing 25 incredible female journalists who were influenced by Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters' Emotional Goodbye to 'The View' : See Generations of Women in Broadcast Honor the TV Legend
Barbara Walters Special- 1999: (L-R) Barbara Walters sitting with Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey Credits Barbara Walters for the Start of Her Career: 'I Pretended to Be Her'
BARBARA WALTERS AND HARRY REASONER ON ABC NEWS SET, Baba Wawa at Large - SNL Gilda Radner
Baba Wawa! How Barbara Walters 'Came to Terms' with Gilda Radner's Infamous SNL Impression of Her 
TV journalist Barbara Walters and daughter Jacqueline Guber attend the American Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Barbara Walters on March 19, 1992 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.
Barbara Walters' Motherhood Journey in Her Own Words: How She Hoped Her Daughter Would Remember Her
"20/20" - 3/4/99 After months of legal negotiations, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, whose explicit sexual affair with President Bill Clinton resulted in Clinton's impeachment, broke her longtime silence to talk with Barbara Walters on ABC News
How Barbara Walters' History-Making Interview with Monica Lewinsky Became a 25-Year Friendship
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Television personality Barbara Walters and honoree Bill Geddie pose with the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcasted on HLN held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California
Barbara Walters' Longtime 'View' Producer Reflects on How 'She Kicked Sexism and Ageism Squarely in the Ass'
Barbara Walters 20 / 20
Barbara Walters' Most Memorable Interviews, Including Her 'Mistake' of Asking One Star 'What Kind of Tree Would You Be?'
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
'The View' Host Ana Navarro Reveals Why She Never Had Kids Despite Trying IVF: 'It Was Too Late'
(Original Caption) Winner of the Academy Award for the Best Song in a Movie, the writers of "Flashdance... What a Feeling," pose with presenters after the ceremony. From left to right are: Actress Jennifer Beals, songwriter Irene Cara, songwriter Keith Forsey, and actor Mathew Broderick.
Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death
the view
Joy Behar's Life in Photos