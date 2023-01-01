'The View' Co-Hosts Remember the 'Queen of Television' Barbara Walters After Her Death

Barbara Walters is being remembered by the ladies of The View.

Shortly after her death on Friday at age 93, various members of the ABC daytime talk show series paid tribute to Walters with exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

Ana Navarro, who joined The View in a full-time role back in August, tells PEOPLE the late journalist was a titan of the industry.

"I never met the Queen of England, but I got to meet the Queen of Television, and it was all I could do not to curtsy," she shares. "What made Barbara Walters a legend was not just that she was the first woman to co-anchor network evening news, but that she made it possible for so many other women to soar through the glass ceiling she shattered."

"We all owe her a debt of gratitude. I'm honored to be part of The View, her living legacy," Navarro, 51, adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Disney

Fellow View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shares with PEOPLE that Walters' legacy will live on through the next generation of journalists.

"It's hard to capture in words how much Barbara Walters means to so many of us. She was a trailblazer, icon, and legend," she says. "Women like me have a seat at the table today because she paved the way. Her legacy will live on through the doors she opened and the incredible careers that were made possible because of the glass ceilings she broke."

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, who became a co-host of the talk show in 2016, tells PEOPLE that the television legend was more than a mentor to her.

"I had the honor to work alongside Barbara. She was a remarkable journalist who noticed I wrote my own questions for guests," she shares. "She generously offered her guidance as this was something I learned we had in common."

"Not only did she help me refine my skills, she also taught me that when someone sits at the table it's as if they are a guest in your home. You treat them with that respect," Hostin, 54, continues. "Barbara quickly went from mentor to friend, and I will miss her deeply."

Barbara Walters. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who co-hosted The View from 2003 to 2013, also details her memories of working alongside Walters.

"Heaven gained an icon, my broadcasting mentor, my television mom and a woman who had a compassionate curiosity that made the outcasts feel welcomed," she tells PEOPLE. "We have had twenty years of conversations regarding faith and I have peace knowing she is in the company of our God — I always told her #thebeststoriesareinheaven and she is listening to them all!"

Several other women who have appeared as co-hosts on The View throughout the years also shared tributes to the late journalist on social media.

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

​​Rosie O'Donnell simply called her former boss and colleague a "legend" on Instagram.

Star Jones, one of The View's first-ever co-hosts, tweeted: "I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor."

Jones' fellow OG View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos shared on her Instagram Story that she was "so so so sad…. No words right now."

"Thank you for everything. You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all," Matenopoulos, 48, continued. "May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!! I owe you everything as do so many others. You will always be my hero."

The Story included a picture of Walters and Matenopouloson set in 1997. "My first month on @theviewabc my best friend took this picture from the audience and literally just showed it to me about 4 hours ago!!!" she reminisced. "We were laughing so hard about how young and silly I was and then about an hour later I got the news. I am in shock. I love you Barbara always and forever. You taught me everything !!!"

Former panelist Meghan McCain wrote, in part, that Walters' "hard hitting questions and welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism."

Michelle Collins shared a special View tradition: "One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I'll always be grateful. RIP"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Walters' death at the age of 93 was confirmed on Friday by her rep Cindi Berger, who told PEOPLE: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life."

"She lived her life with no regrets," Berger's statement continued. "She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."