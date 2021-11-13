The View Celebrates Whoopi Goldberg's 66th Birthday: 'Our Fabulous Whoopi!'

Whoopi Goldberg got birthday love from The View, Loni Love and more as she turned 66 on Nov. 13

Whoopi Goldberg got a special birthday shoutout from her talk show, The View.

Goldberg, who turned 66 on Nov. 13, got a sweet birthday message from the daytime show, which she has cohosted for nearly 15 years. The official Twitter account for The View marked the occasion on Saturday with a tribute to the star.

"Happy birthday to our fabulous @WhoopiGoldberg!" the account posted, alongside a photo of Goldberg looking at the camera with her glasses tilted on her nose.

The View's message comes one day after Goldberg celebrated her upcoming birthday on Friday's episode of the show with a "Studio 66"-themed disco party, complete with appearances from Jennifer Lopez's mom, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez — whom Goldberg called a "View superfan" — and Khloé Kardashian, who recorded a birthday message for the host.

"I am wishing you the most magical, beautiful and blessed birthday. I hope you have the best year, that you're healthy, you're happy and that you are just staying as fabulous as ever," Kardashian, 37, said. "We all love, adore and appreciate you for all that you do and all that you give us."

Goldberg began cohosting The View in 2007, and recently signed on to extend her gig for four more seasons. She currently sits on the panel alongside Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

While The View put on an impressive celebration, Goldberg also got birthday love from another talk show host, Loni Love. Love, 50, who cohosts The Real, posted a photo of herself and Goldberg on Twitter on Friday with a sweet tribute in the caption.

"Happy birthday to the EGOT and hilarious @WhoopiGoldberg," Love wrote. "Enjoy your day Queen!!!"

Fashion designer Christian Siriano also chimed in with his own birthday message for Goldberg. The designer, 35, posted a series of photos of Goldberg on Twitter Saturday, including a Variety cover in which she wears one of his designs.