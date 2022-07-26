The View Names Alyssa Farah Griffin Its New Co-Host

The View has welcomed a rotating list of guest panelists since Meghan McCain departed the show in August 2021

The View has filled the empty seat on its panel, PEOPLE has learned.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is said to be the daytime talk show's newest addition, though a spokesperson for The View told PEOPLE: "We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned."

The former White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to President Donald Trump is said to be joining The View as its 23rd co-host in 25 years. Fans of the show will recognize her from several guest-co-hosting stints over the summer alongside panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

During McCain's run on the show her conservative beliefs often resulted in her sparring with co-hosts. She opened up about her experience during an appearance on Stitcher's Reality with The King podcast in May.

"It was a privilege to be on for four years. I have moved on," she said. "I don't watch the show at all. It doesn't really enter my lexicon that often, even just the feeds I follow on Twitter and the news I read and the pop culture I consume. Most of the pop culture I consume, it's a lot of Housewives, so I don't watch anymore and it would be too weird to watch."

She continued, "I don't miss it, and I think it's because I had such a hard time my last season. It was a really hard time in my life. I've been really open, in my book, about what happened. I felt like I owed it to give more context to my experience. I think my experience on the show suffered a lot with COVID and Zoom. I think it's a lot easier to hate someone through a box and through a screen and to not understand where they're coming from."

Since the Barbara Walters-created show premiered in 1997, The View has remained largely unchanged, featuring a multi-generational female panel discussing the day's "Hot Topics" and news.

Sole remaining original co-host Behar, 78, told PEOPLE last September: "You have a bunch of women who speak their minds and enjoy the blowback. That's our stock-in-trade."

