The View: Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro Are Top Candidates to Replace Sara Haines

As Sara Haines says goodbye to The View, two well-known on-air personalities are already being considered for spots on the daytime talk show.

Haines is expected to join Michael Strahan as co-host of Good Morning America‘s new third hour, starting on Sept. 10, and discussions about her potential replacement are already underway.

PEOPLE has learned that Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Abby Huntsman and regular CNN contributor Ana Navarro are at the top of the list of contenders for Haines' replacement. If chosen, they would join current co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain at the table.

The View contributor Paula Faris is also leaving, PEOPLE revealed earlier this month.

Both Huntsman and Navarro are openly conservative media personalities on major news networks. However, they do have decidedly different approaches to covering the current political climate. Huntsman, the daughter to current U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., tends to take a friendlier tone towards modern administrative affairs — with one rare exception being her slight Twitter rebuke of the president’s words at the Helsinki Summit in mid-July — while Navarro is hotly opposed to the White House’s political policies and often lambastes Donald Trump’s actions and words.

Huntsman has been with Fox News since 2015, starting out as a reporter before earning her co-anchoring position on Fox & Friends Weekend. Meanwhile, Navarro has regularly appeared on The View to discuss her positions on policy — most recently, with regard to Trump’s controversial remarks on the U.S. intelligence communities’ assessment on Russian election interference efforts.

Soon after the news of Haines’ new job came to light, Navarro spoke up to wish her well, writing on Twitter, “Sara Haines is like a ray of sunshine with legs. It’s been so fun to get to know her. Beautiful heart. Contagious laughter. Pragmatic and thoughtful. I wish her well in her next adventure. Michael Strahan is one lucky guy.”