The Undoing Finale: Fans React to the Jaw-Dropping Conclusion of Nicole Kidman Thriller

After six episodes, The Undoing finally unveiled the show's murderer — and he was in plain sight the entire time!

On Sunday, HBO aired the finale of the limited series, which stars Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, a Manhattan therapist whose life crumbles when her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) becomes the primary suspect in the brutal bludgeoning of another mom at their son's school.

After countless twists and red herrings along the way, every character became a potential culprit in the whodunit, until it became clear Grant's charismatic oncologist was, in fact, the remorseless killer.

The revelation culminated in an intense climax that saw him on the run with his frightened son (Noah Jupe) as audiences witnessed flashbacks of Jonathan murdering his mistress Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis).

Fans on Twitter reacted to the finale episode on Sunday night, with most shocked that they looked past Jonathan's guilt to accuse supporting characters of the crime.

"Me: Blaming every single character all week. Also me: I KNEW IT WAS HIM!!!!!!!!" joked one person in a tweet, as another user wrote: "not me creating like eight different theories for the undoing and none of them being right.............."

"People overthinking The Undoing has to be the clearest sign we’ve been in quarantine too long," tweeted another viewer.

Some fans also remarked that they were convinced Lily Rabe's character, Grace's friend Sylvia, was the murderer, theorizing that she also had an affair with Jonathan. That guess turned out to be way off given Sylvia helped Grace take down Jonathan in court. "I just feel like all of social media owes Lily Rabe an apology tonight," tweeted one fan about the internet wrongfully accusing Sylvia.

Noma Dumezweni, who plays Jonathan's cutthroat defense attorney Haley Fitzgerald, received a lot of love on Twitter for her fan-favorite performance, including from one user who declared, "[I] need them to do a spinoff procedural courtroom drama" about Haley.

Audiences also called for the Emmy Awards to recognize the thriller series and its cast — and one audience member went as far as to suggest new categories be created: "Petition to create new Emmy categories for The Undoing: Best Coats (Nicole Kidman), Best Beard (Edgar Ramirez)."

The Undoing is based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz and was adapted by Big Little Lies screenwriter David E. Kelley. Director Susanne Bier told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that a season two of the series is not probable.

"This is a tight story, which is why I think six hours is perfect," Bier said. "There's something about six that has a natural arc."