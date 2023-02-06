'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4: Everything to Know About the Final Season

The final season of the Netflix series recently started production

Published on February 6, 2023 05:03 PM
The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in episode 308 of The Umbrella Academy.
Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is gearing up for its final season.

In August 2022, Netflix announced that the superhero show has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of 'The Umbrella Academy' will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," said Steve Blackman, the series' creator, executive producer, and showrunner. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The series, based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, first premiered in 2019 and has gained a massive following since as well as a number of accolades, including six Emmy nominations.

Following the show's cliffhanger season 3 ending, fans were relieved that the show would be coming back for one final season to tie up any loose ends. Most recently, Netflix confirmed that the show has started production for the final season.

From the returning cast to the number of episodes in the final season, here's everything to know about The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Who is starring in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

David Castañeda interview about The Umbrella Academy
NETFLIX

The main cast, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda and Ritu Arya, are all returning.

Following the twist ending, it's also expected that Colm Feore and Lisa Repo-Martell will reprise their roles as Reginald Hargreeves and Abigail Hargreeves, respectively.

Blackman also teased that several members of the Sparrow Academy could make an appearance in the final season as he tagged Cazzie David in the cast's table read on Feb. 6, 2023.

What is The Umbrella Academy season 4 about?

Though Netflix hasn't released an official synopsis for the upcoming season, it will likely pick up after the season 3 finale, where the Umbrella Academy learn that they no longer have superpowers. Additionally, the series will likely delve even more into the mystery surrounding Reginald Hargreeves' backstory and his reason for creating the Umbrella Academy in the first place.

When did The Umbrella Academy season 4 start filming?

On Feb. 6, 2023, Netflix confirmed that The Umbrella Academy season 4 is in production as they shared a photo of the cast at a table read.

How many episodes will The Umbrella Academy season 4 have?

Unlike previous seasons which had 10 episodes each, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be significantly shorter. In December 2022, Blackman confirmed that the final season will have six episodes in total.

A month earlier, Blackman shared the first glimpse of the script, revealing that episode 1 will be titled "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want."

When will The Umbrella Academy season 4 premiere?

David Castañeda interview about The Umbrella Academy
NETFLIX

Netflix hasn't confirmed a release date for the final season yet, though there are reports that filming could wrap as soon as May 2023. That would likely put the season 4 release date at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

