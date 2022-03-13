Netflix Sets The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 Premiere Date and Releases Dramatic First Look Video

The Umbrella Academy is gearing up for its third season.

On Sunday, showrunner Steve Blackman announced at SXSW that season 3 of the popular superhero show is set to premiere June 22 on Netflix.

Along with the premiere date, Blackman debuted a first look video of the new season, giving fans a brief glimpse at the action that's to come in the series.

The 17-second video features some of the beloved Umbrella Academy characters — including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and David Castañeda — as they prepare to engage in a fight with the newcomers at Sparrow Academy.

The music intensifies until the last five seconds when the screen cuts to black and "The Sparrows Have Landed" appears in white writing.

Season 3 will also feature Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Jake Epstein, Cazzie David, and Javon "Wanna" Walton.

Though the first look doesn't provide too much information, Netflix announced in a press release on Saturday that season 3 will focus on the conflict between the two academies after the Umbrella Academy believes they put a stop to the 1963 apocalypse.

"Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns," a logline reads. "Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic series of the same name by writer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and artist Gabriel Bá (Daytripper), who serve as co-executive producers on the series (Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Jesse McKeown are also executive producers on the project).

News that Netflix had ordered the third season was announced in November 2020. It came just months after season 2 of the series ranked as the third-most watched Netflix series in its first week, according to data released from Nielsen.

Season 2 breakout star Arya, who plays Academy newcomer/scene-stealer Lila Pitts, previously told PEOPLE in August 2020 that she had been hoping for a season 3 because she wanted to explore more of what was revealed about her character's troubled past and complicated backstory.

"I would be interested to see where she goes from where we've left her," she said. "Having just found out all that information, about her mom, and about [the Umbrella Academy siblings]. She's in shock. What that would do to her?"