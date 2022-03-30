The Umbrella Academy season 3 will return this summer with a handful of new faces joining the cast

Everything to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Get ready for more of The Umbrella Academy.

After almost two years of waiting, the upcoming third season will finally hit Netflix this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While we still have a few more months to go before the actual release date, the good news is that we already have plenty of details about what's to come.

Following the Umbrella Academy's wild time-traveling adventure in season 2, the finale dropped a big twist with the introduction of the Sparrow Academy.

In addition to a slew of new cast members — including Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Jake Epstein (Degrassi), and Cazzie David (Life & Beth) — Entertainment Weekly recently confirmed that Elliot Page's character would be coming out as transgender in season 3.

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, captioned a photo of his character from the new season. Netflix also shared the post on Twitter, writing, "Welcome to the family, Viktor — we're so happy you're here."

As we patiently wait for more news about the upcoming season, including the official trailer, read ahead for everything we know so far.

Who is starring in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

The Umbrella Academy Credit: Netflix

Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and David Castañeda are all returning as the Umbrella Academy in season 3, along with Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts and Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves.

Who is joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 3?

The Umbrella Academy The Umbrella Academy | Credit: Netflix

As teased in the season 2 finale, the Umbrella Academy will be introduced to a whole new group of superheroes, named the Sparrow Academy. In addition to Min as a new version of Ben, the new Sparrow Academy will be made up of actors Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Jake Epstein, Cazzie David, and Javon "Wanna" Walton.

The first look at everyone in character was shared by Netflix in March.

What will The Umbrella Academy season 3 be about?

umbrella academy Credit: Netflix

Netflix previously announced in a press release that season 3 will focus on the conflict between the two academies after the Umbrella Academy believes they put a stop to the 1963 apocalypse.

"Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns," a logline reads. "Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

Additionally, Netflix unveiled all of the season 3 episode titles in June 2021, which could offer more clues about what's to come.

The episode titles, in order, are "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

When will The Umbrella Academy season 3 be on Netflix?

umbrella academy Credit: Netflix

The third season began filming in February 2021 and concluded in August 2021.

In March, Netflix announced that the series would be returning on June 22 alongside a brief glimpse of the new season.

Will there be a season 4 of The Umbrella Academy?

umbrella academy Credit: Netflix

At the moment, Netflix hasn't confirmed whether or not The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for another season. That being said, Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance lead singer and creator of the comic book series the show is based on) previously teased that he plans on creating eight volumes in the comic book franchise, leaving plenty more source material for the TV adaptation.