The Umbrella Academy: A Recap of How Season 2 Ended Before Season 3 Premieres

The Umbrella Academy is coming back!

Not only will this season include the return of our favorite characters, but a whole new set of stars are joining the cast as the newly established Sparrow Academy.

Following the Umbrella Academy's time-traveling hijinks in season 2 — where they worked together to put a stop to a 1963 apocalypse — the trailer for the upcoming season teases that they inadvertently created a time paradox called a Kugelblitz, aka another big problem they must solve to save the world … again.

Since it has been about two years since season 2 premiered, you're probably wondering what all went down with the characters.

Read ahead for a refresher on last season before season 3 premieres.

What happens to Five on The Umbrella Academy season 2?

After time-traveling with his siblings at the end of season 1, Five (Aidan Gallagher) accidentally scatters his siblings throughout the 1960s. Five coincidentally arrives on Nov. 25, 1963, right before a nuclear doomsday. As he learns that the doomsday was caused by JFK not being assassinated, he works to reunite his siblings throughout time to stop the second apocalypse.

Five eventually finds himself working with the Handler (Kate Walsh), who convinces him to kill the Commission, in order to get his family safely back to their original timeline.

In the final episode, Five saves the day after everyone is killed by the Handler. Severely wounded, Five is able to reverse time by a few seconds in order to save his family. The Umbrella Academy safely returns to their original timeline only to find out that their previously deceased father Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is now alive and has created a new group of superheroes called The Sparrow Academy.

What happens to Viktor on The Umbrella Academy season 2?

At the beginning of season 2, Viktor (Elliot Page) is shown to have amnesia and is staying with a married couple named Sissy (Marin Ireland) and Carl (Stephen Bogaert) as well as their son Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly). Viktor eventually develops a relationship with Sissy and the two plan to start a life together with Harlan in his original timeline.

However, things go awry when Viktor uses his powers to fight off police officers and is suspected of being a member of KGB. After being drugged and tortured, Viktor slowly starts to remember his past, including how he caused the original apocalypse in season 1. As a result of the torture and the flood of memories, Viktor begins to create an explosion with his powers, aka the second apocalypse.

With some help from Ben (Justin H. Min), Viktor is able to stop the explosion, but another problem arises as Viktor senses that Harlan is in trouble. After previously reviving Harlan earlier in the season, Viktor realizes that he inadvertently gave Harlan some of his powers. Though Viktor recorrects the issue, it's later revealed that Harlan still possesses some abilities as he shows signs of telekinesis.

What happens to Luther on The Umbrella Academy season 2?

During his time in the 1960s, Luther (Tom Hopper) takes on a job as a bodyguard for Jack Ruby, a nightclub owner who murdered John F. Kennedy's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. Throughout the season, Luther grapples with his feelings for Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) as he learns that she has married someone else in the 1960s timeline.

What happens to Diego on The Umbrella Academy season 2?

In the 1960s timeline, Diego (David Castañeda) is shown to be in a mental asylum, where he meets and falls for an inmate named Lila (Ritu Arya). The two eventually escape the asylum together, but Lila parts ways with Diego shortly after. It's later revealed that Lila works for the Commission alongside the Handler, who is her adoptive mother.

After enlisting Diego to work for the Commission so they can stay together, Lila finds out that the Handler is the person responsible for her birth parents' deaths, although the Handler tries to flip the blame on Diego and the Academy, convincing Lila to kill them.

In a final showdown, it is revealed that Lila is another one of the forty-three children who were born on the same day as The Umbrella Academy and possesses the ability to mimic their powers. In the end, Lila escapes, leaving Diego heartbroken.

What happens to Allison on The Umbrella Academy season 2?

At the height of the civil rights movement, Allison becomes an activist for racial equality in the 1960s timeline. She has also married a civil rights activist named Ray (Yusuf Gatewood) and the two work together to organize sit-ins in their local community.

After Ray is arrested by the police, Allison uses her powers to stop them, scaring off Ray in the process. The two eventually reconcile but are separated yet again as Allison works with her family to stop the second apocalypse. Allison later travels with her family back to her original timeline, leaving Ray behind.

What happens to Klaus on The Umbrella Academy season 2?

During his time in the 1960s, Klaus (Robert Sheehan) has become a cult leader and is still accompanied by Ben's ghost. Throughout the season, Klaus uses his powers to help his family stop the second apocalypse.

What happens to Ben on The Umbrella Academy season 2?

As a ghost, Ben accompanies Klaus during his time in the 1960s and eventually falls for one of Klaus' cult followers. Ben later helps Viktor during the explosion by going into his mind and calming him. While Ben is able to stop the explosion, the effort ends up being too much for him and he moves on to the afterlife.