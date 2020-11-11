The third season is set to begin production in February 2021

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Renewed for Season 3: 'We're Back Baby!'

The Umbrella Academy is suiting up for a season 3.

Netflix has officially ordered a third season of the popular superhero show, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like the previous two seasons, season 3 will feature 10 one-hour episodes. Production on the upcoming season is set to begin in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Season 3 will feature several familiar faces including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Steve Blackman is returning as showrunner and executive producing alongside Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Jesse McKeown.

News of the renewal comes just months after season 2 of the series ranked as the third-most watched Netflix series in its first week, according to data released from Nielsen.

Several cast members posted about the exciting news of their upcoming season on social media this week.

On Tuesday, Page, who plays Vanya Hargreeves, posted a Netflix poster of the number 3 with an umbrella adorned on top.

"Oh my god we’re back again," the actress wrote, to which the official show account replied, "🙌🙌."

Hopper, who stars as Luther Hargreeves/Spaceboy, shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, "We’re back baby!!"

"Season 3 of @umbrellaacad is in the making! Stay tuned!" he added.

Season 2 breakout star Arya, who plays Academy newcomer/scene-stealer Lila Pitts, told PEOPLE in August that she had been hoping for a season 3. The actress said she wanted to explore more of what was revealed about her character's troubled past and complicated backstory in a third season.