Where to Follow the Cast of Netflix's The Ultimatum

Get to know each contestant on Netflix's new reality dating show and where to follow them on Instagram

Limits are about to be pushed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With Nick and Vanessa Lachey as cohosts, The Ultimatum puts six well-invested couples and their relationship to the ultimate test. Although the pairs are on the cusp of marriage, one partner is eager to tie the knot, while the other is on the fence.

The 10-episode series follows the pairs as they begin a relationship with a new potential partner from one of the other couples over the course of eight weeks. At the end of the experience, the couples must decide to seal the deal or split forever.

The Ultimatum dropped on Netflix on April 6 and the finale and reunion special will be released on April 13.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On The cast of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Credit: Netflix

As you wait to see if the couples will make up or break up, here's a breakdown of the cast and where you can follow them on social media.

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr

The Ultimatum Credit: Netflix

After two years of dating, Alex Maloney, 25, gives Hunter Parr, 28, an ultimatum as she's ready to take the next step in their relationship. "Hunter wants to move in, I want to get engaged, we just can't agree," said Maloney in episode one.

Despite the couple vocally expressing that they are in love, they can't agree on their life-long plans. While Parr is "nervous" about living with a new girl that's not his girlfriend, Maloney is "confident" that he'll choose someone that readies him for marriage.

Where to follow Alexis Maloney: Instagram

Where to follow Hunter Parr: Instagram

April Marie and Jake Cunningham

The Ultimatum Credit: Netflix

April Marie, 23, issued Jake Cunningham, 26, an ultimatum after two years of dating because she's ready for the lifelong commitment. "I just want a ring and a baby with you now," Marie told Cunningham in the first episode.

For Jake, he said he "wants this experience to help [their] relationship, not hurt it." While he loves April, he doesn't want to rush into things because of his past. "I just got out of the military a year ago, I want to travel, I want to have fun, I want to be financially stable," he told her on the show.

Where to follow April Marie: Instagram

Where to follow Jake Cunningham: Instagram

Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles

The Ultimatum Credit: Netflix

After dating for two-and-a-half years, Nathan Ruggles, 30, gives Lauren Pounds, 26, an ultimatum because he wants to have kids, but she does not. "If we can't come to an agreement, then ultimately we have to break up," Pounds said on the show.

"Anyone that I would think about marriage with, especially Lauren, would have to be willing to have children and to grow a family together," said Ruggles. Despite their inability to compromise on the possibility of expanding their family, Pounds strives to achieve clarity from The Ultimatum experience.

Where to follow Lauren Pounds: Instagram

Where to follow Nathan Ruggles: Instagram

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

The Ultimatum Credit: Netflix

After a year and a half of dating, Colby Kissinger, 25, gave his girlfriend Madlyn Ballatori, 24, an ultimatum because he's ready for marriage. Since meeting in college, he instantly knew she was the one, and if she doesn't realize that, he's moving on.

"Tonight is my last night with Colby before we go into this, and whether or not we end up together, it's not going to be the same," Ballatori said in the debut episode. "I feel kind of sick to my stomach about how real this experience is, but I do have an attraction to Randall [Griffin]... I'm willing to explore Randall a little bit."

Where to follow Madlyn Ballatori: Instagram

Where to follow Colby Kissinger: Instagram

Rae Williams and Zay Wilson

The Ultimatum Credit: Netflix

Rae Williams, 24, is giving her boyfriend of two and a half years, Zay Wilson, 25, an ultimatum because he might not be ready to take the next step like she is. "I would be sad to start over, but I'm not scared to start over," Williams admitted.

While Williams just graduated college and already pictures kids and marriage with her beau, Wilson is in a different stage of his life and is "still trying to figure things out." Despite Williams being "everything" to him, he doesn't want to rush.

Where to follow Rae Williams: Instagram

Where to follow Zay Wilson: Instagram

Shanique Brown and Randall Griffin

The Ultimatum Credit: Netflix

Shanique Brown, 24, is giving her boyfriend of a year and a half, Randall Griffin, 26, an ultimatum because she wants to get married right away, while he wants to give their relationship time. "I know I brought you into this, but I just don't want to regret it," Brown tearfully admits in the first episode.

"I'll be dating other people during this experience, I hope she understands what she has at stake," revealed Griffin. "Maybe this is the thing that will propel our relationship into new heights," he added.

Where to follow Shanique Brown: Instagram