'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Tackles Trust Issues, IVF and 'Overwhelming' Drama in First Trailer

The new season of the Netflix reality show, hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, premieres May 24

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 3, 2023 01:01 PM

No matter how you define your sexuality, love doesn't always come easy. The participants in the upcoming season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, hosted by actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher, know that to be true.

Netflix released the first trailer for the reality show — which is a continuation of their hit series The Ultimatum — on Wednesday. In it, five couples embark on a social experiment in which they test their relationships by seeing how a trial marriage would work with one another — as well as another partner. While one partner feels ready for marriage, the other doesn't, so this ultimatum will help the couples decide if they want to say "I do" or call it quits.

The Ultimatum
Netflix

The starting couples consist of: Lexi, 25, who issued an ultimatum to girlfriend Rae, 27; Mildred, 33, who issued an ultimatum to Tiff, 32; Yoly, 34, who issued an ultimatum to Mal, 36; Sam, 31, who issued an ultimatum to Aussie, 42; and Xander, 30, who issued and ultimatum to Vanessa, 30.

"It's really hard to see a future with you," Tiff says to Mildred in the trailer.

The Ultimatum
Netflix

Yoly brings up the topic of having kids with Mal. "IVF is a very real possibility. Are you starting to save for it?" she asks Mal.

Meanwhile, Aussie tells a partner, "I'm actually embarrassed for you to meet my family."

The participants take a close look at what they want for their future, with one wondering whether they want a new relationship or just a hookup and another observing, "She's hot but I'm also into her ex-girlfriend."

Mal confronts Xander about race. "Have you ever dated anyone that looks like me?" Mal asks. "Like, a Black person?"

The Ultimatum
Netflix

Over the course of eight weeks, each cast member will have to decided where their heart lies.

"Now I know what a good marriage looks like for me," Yoly says in a confessional interview in the trailer. "Does the marriage with the person I came with look like that too? It's overwhelming."

Season 1 of The Ultimatum followed six heterosexual couples navigating the same journey. For some, it worked. Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, who left The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On together, announced in January that they're expecting their second child together in September.

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love premiere May 24 on Netflix.

