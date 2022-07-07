An 'Exciting' New Season of The Ultimatum Focusing on Queer Love Is 'Deep' in Post-Production

The Ultimatum: Queer Love has wrapped filming, and creator Chris Coelen says the Netflix series' next season is going to be "great."

"We're in edit on season 2 right now," Coelen told Variety on Wednesday. "It's really exciting. I am deep, deep into post [production] on the show now, and it's great."

The next installment of The Ultimatum will center on an all-queer, mostly female cast. Otherwise, it'll follow season 1's format, with one half of each couple demanding their partner either propose or call it off. Spicing things up, contestants spend time with new partners in order to evaluate the worth of their current relationship.

"What's fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons — 'I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don't want to repeat my past' or 'I'm not ready, I'm too young' or 'I need to be financially stable,'" explained Coelen.

"There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they're not sure that they want to marry this person that they're with," he continued. "Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it's very common."

Season 1 followed six couples who were considering a breakup. The show didn't see any new, lasting relationships form. Some of the original couples did get married — couple Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori tied the knot during the show's finale and announced their first pregnancy on the show's reunion episode.

The show's debut season even saw some truth bombs from hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey when she revealed she'd given the 98 Degrees singer her own ultimatum.

Vanessa, 41, told PEOPLE last month that she chose to share the story of her own make-or-break moment with Nick, 48, because it felt natural.

"I don't know that it's baring my soul. It's just me being me," she said. "And it's something that I would say to a girlfriend that I would also say to a young couple looking for advice — like, 'I don't know what the right way is to navigate this world. I know how we've done it.'"

