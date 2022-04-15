The Ultimatum's April Melohn Debuts Boyfriend Cody Cooper After Jake Cunningham Split: 'Love You'

April Melhon gave ex Jake Cunningham an ultimatum on the Netflix series — but she has since moved on

April Melohn has found love after all.

After teasing her new "serious" and "healthy" relationship during The Ultimatum reunion following her split from Jake Cunningham, Melohn introduced her fans to her boyfriend to the world on Instagram Wednesday. The reality star shared a glimpse at her romance with her new beau, Cody Cooper.

"One day… you're gonna meet someone. And they're gonna make you realize… That there was never anything wrong with you," ❤️ she began the caption.

Alongside a video montage of moments from their relationship, Melohn penned a lengthy love note to the 30-year-old real estate broker and vape entrepreneur.

"C, thank you bebeh for being that someone. 🥺Thank you for being YOU," she wrote. "Thank you for being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for. I love you, I respect you & I adore you for a million things. 👏🏼 First & foremost for committing to me & everything that came with 'dating me' because I know it wasn't easy… Even when I said no, thanks for not letting me go. 🥺 You're strong, you're passionate & you're persistent… That's why I fell in love with you from the start because I see so much of myself & who I want to become in YOU. ❤️"

Cooper also shared a post with Melohn on his own Instagram page.

"It's only been 6 months & it feels like a lifetime," he captioned a photo of the pair on a boat in the Bahamas. "We've traveled the world together, spent holidays/birthdays with family, moved in together & so much more in a short amount of time. On top of it all, while stressing about a reality tv show… but now that it's aired I'm so proud to see that the world loves you almost as much as I do. 😘"

On the Netflix series, Melohn delivered Cunningham an ultimatum to either marry or break up. At the end of the experiment, the two parted ways in the season finale as Cunningham chose to pursue fellow castmate Rae Williams.

During the reunion, Melohn said she believed their breakup was for the best as Cunningham "wasn't the person" for her. She also opened up about her relationship with Cooper.

"I am in a serious relationship," she said. "I think after Jake and I separated, I was like, all right, I'm going to move in with my girlfriend. I'm getting my apartment. I'm going to have hot girl winter because it's about to be December. And the very moment that I said I'm going to put dating outside for a bit and just focus on me, he just came right on in. And since then, we've been attached at the hip. I've already moved in."

Added Melohn, "This is someone who wakes up every single day with me and says, 'I love you. I can't wait to marry you.' Go to bed, 'I love you. Goodnight. Can't wait to marry you.' 'Good morning. I miss you. I'm at work. Can't wait to marry you.' ... It doesn't feel real."