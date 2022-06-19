The Ultimatum's Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr Marry in 'Traditional' Dream Wedding: 'So Happy'

"The most exciting thing for me is we're doing everything together... tough times are going to come, but I have him," Alexis Maloney tells PEOPLE of marrying Hunter Parr

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are officially husband and wife!

The longtime couple, who appeared on the debut season of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, have tied the knot. The pair got married on Saturday at Wayfarers Chapel and Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, California, beside 115 of their closest friends and family.

"We're so excited," Alexis, 27, tells PEOPLE ahead of the couple's big day. "I'm finally getting to be a wife! I can't wait to start this chapter with Hunter, where we can start talking about, 'Do we want to build a family? Do we want to live in California forever? Do we want to put some roots down here?'"

"It's no longer about Alexis. It's Alexis and Hunter," she continues. "That's the most exciting thing for me, is we're doing everything together ... tough times are going to come, but I have him."

Adds Hunter, 30: "For both of us, it's a special moment because it's the start of the next chapter. It's going to be a nice celebration and event for us to appreciate where we've come from, as well as take a moment to be excited about where we're going and really begin to start to build our lives together."

"It's going to be very emotional. I'm sure there's going to be some tears," he notes of their wedding day. "But I do know it'll be nothing but joy, love and a ton of pure emotion."

Hunter Parr and Alexis Maloney from The Ultimatum are getting married Hunter Parr and Alexis Maloney | Credit: Instagram

As fans of The Ultimatum know, Alexis and Hunter left the series early after Hunter proposed. Though there were mixed reactions about their engagement, by fans and fellow castmates, Alexis and Hunter say they have no regrets about the way everything played out.

"Personally, I am so happy that we didn't go through the rest of the show," explains Alexis, who initially gave the ultimatum. "You could see that I came in wanting to marry Hunter from day one. It was really a struggle for me when I wasn't able to connect with anyone else, but it reconfirmed the love that I had for Hunter. I want to be with him. And I'm very happy that we got engaged, and we got to then live our life."

"Ultimately, I wanted Hunter to be 100% sure and make sure that I was the one he really wanted," she continues. "And it was so reassuring to see that after a week of going on dates, he [knew] he [wanted] to be with me."

Hunter is in agreement, noting how "everybody's on their own path, their own journey. And what me and Alexis did was for us."

"We went into that experience. All we could do is try to make it our own and be as authentic as who we are," he explains. "Our journey led us to leave the experience early. ... So I don't have any regrets because both of us stayed true to ourselves and tried to be the most we could. And how it ended up was just a natural conclusion for that."

Hunter Parr and Alexis Maloney from The Ultimatum are getting married Hunter Parr and Alexis Maloney | Credit: alexis maloney/instagram

After leaving the show, the couple wasted no time in planning their wedding — thanks in part to Hunter's mom, who works as a wedding planner.

"Having your mother, who's our biggest advocate, also be a representative for us to all of our vendors [is] such a great blessing," Hunter says. "Knowing what questions to ask, knowing how to be conscious to our wallets, because Alexis and I are paying for this, it was really great."

And though Alexis took the lead in planning, the pair were on the same page about what they envisioned on their big day.

"For Hunter and I, it's really important that we had live music. It's just a good time," Alexis says. "And I'm very traditional, so I wanted it to be sentimental and write our own vows and have family as involved as much as possible."

"My brother, he went to seminary school. He's now a practicing lawyer, but he also does preach," Hunter notes. "So we wanted to have him speak during our ceremony and be a focus of it. For us, the main themes were family first, [we wanted] traditional flow, live music, a lot of fun — and [an] open bar. And then the rest of the details, Alexis did a great job envisioning what her dream wedding was. A lot of the theme is whites, greens, very floral."

In addition to the floral theme, the wedding also featured a "really young" bridal party with 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen.

"It's a lot of people our age," Alexis says. "My bridesmaids are wearing black dresses, which is obviously not what everyone does, especially June in California. But looking back at the photos and videos, it'll be still in style, and that was really important to me."

As for the bride herself, she wore two Berta dresses for the nuptials. "I am doing one dress primarily for the night because it's amazing, and I want to have it showcased as much as possible. And then late into the night, 11:00 PM, I will be switching over to a short dress... It's sparkly and fun. It'll be great for our sparkler exit when we roll out of there," Alexis says.

Following their nuptials, the couple will rest for a few days before jetting off to Santorini, Mykonos, and Athens for their honeymoon.

"We wanted to go some place together that neither of us have been and wanted to go [to], so we can't wait," Hunter says. "Alexis did an amazing job making sure we got everything detailed out so that when we get there, it's just nothing but relaxation. We don't have to worry about anything."

The couple is also looking forward to what the future has to hold as the new Mr. and Mrs. Parr — including expanding their family one day!

"Family's so important to both of us," Hunter shares. "When we think about the future and the ability for us to build what we think should be our family, [we'll have to figure out] what values should we instill in our children, or traditions that we're going to have that we're going to share."

"No longer going to the parents' house!" Alexis chimes in. "It's going to our house for Thanksgiving."