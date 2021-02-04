Transgender Influencer Ts Madison Navigates Internet Stardom in The TS Madison Experience Supertease

Ts Madison is ready to take over the world — one internet follower at a time.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the upcoming docuseries The TS Madison Experience, which follows the transgender influencer and social media sensation as she navigates internet fame and her authentic journey while continuing to build her empire. The series premieres March 4 on We tv.

"I am the queen of the internet," Madison, who has 162,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 560,000 Instagram followers, says in the trailer. "I run a show called The Queens Supreme Court. My dream is to be the world's first Black trans talk show host."

"I grew up a Black trans woman in the south, and baby, that ain't easy," she says.

Along with Madison, the show will also chronicle her "found family," including Leggra, her manager; Craig, the showrunner; Che Che, her personal assistant; and Oliver, her AV expert.

The team is committed to Madison and is ready to embark on the path of world domination — but the road to stardom isn't always smooth. From public feuds to technological issues, the group is faced with numerous obstacles.

"With so much on the line, Madison must quickly pivot and use her grit and wit to succeed as her Atlanta residency and plans to take her show on the road come to a halt," reads the show synopsis. "How will Madison move forward? She's come so far from life on the streets. Is it all worth the gamble? Will everything she's worked so hard for fall apart?"

Also featured on the show? Madison's longtime friend and former Flavor of Love star, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who stands by her side every step of the way.

"If you know anything about me, you know nothing is off limits," says Madison.