Sharon Osbourne stepped away from The Talk after having a heated on-air exchange about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood

The Talk Will Return With 'Discussion About Race and Healing' Following Sharon Osbourne Controversy

The Talk will return to CBS Monday following a month-long hiatus — without former longtime co-host Sharon Osbourne.

The April 12 episode of the morning talk show will feature remaining co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth discussing "race and healing" with diversity, equity, inclusion and justice expert Dr. Donald E. Grant.

Life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will also make an appearance to "share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation."

"The Talk returns with a discussion about race and healing; expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice Dr. Donald E. Grant will offer advice on how to have these difficult conversations; nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation," the schedule for the show reads, according to The Wrap.

It was announced last month that Osbourne, 68, would be leaving her post at The Talk after she had a heated exchange with Underwood, 57, on air.

When Underwood pushed back against Osbourne, their conversation quickly turned emotional, with Osbourne telling Underwood to "educate" her and warning her not to cry during the episode. Osbourne later apologized for her "panicked" defense of Morgan.

The incident led to the daytime talk show going on an extended hiatus as CBS launched an investigation into the matter. Ultimately, CBS revealed on March 26 that Osbourne was stepping away from the show.

Since her controversial conversation with Underwood, Osbourne has also been accused of a number of additional instances of racism, homophobia and bullying on the set of The Talk, all of which she has denied.

On March 16, journalist Yashar Ali published a report alleging that Osbourne used racial slurs while referring to her former The Talk co-host Julie Chen, citing multiple unnamed sources and another former co-host, Leah Remini.

Osbourne called the claims "crap, all crap," in an interview first given to Daily Mail, but repeated the racist language. (PEOPLE confirmed the veracity of the quotes, as reported by the Daily Mail, and Osbourne shared a similar statement.)

Ali's report further claimed that Osbourne referred to former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who is lesbian, as "p---- licker" and "fish eater."