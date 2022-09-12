'The Talk' 's Sheryl Underwood Reflects on Former Co-Host Sharon Osbourne: 'I Miss Her'

Time heals all wounds for Sheryl Underwood.

During 12 seasons on CBS's The Talk, the 58-year-old has seen several co-hosts come and go, but Sharon Osbourne's abrupt departure hit a bit differently.

"I miss her," Underwood tells PEOPLE exclusively while on set to celebrate the show's season 13 premiere. "I miss her. You can't work with somebody for all that time. I have an equation that I use — time plus distance equals clarity. When you work in daytime with somebody, 220 shows, four days a week, traveling with them, talking to them, you can't forget that."

The 69-year-old Brit was fired from the show after getting into a heated discussion about racism with Underwood, 58. The two got on the topic after Osbourne defended long time friend Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle's bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sharon Osbourne. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Osbourne asked at the time.

She asked Underwood to "educate" her while asking her to hold back her tears. Osbourne later accused CBS executives of blindsiding her by setting up the confrontation. For her part, Underwood questioned how her friend and co-host could defend Morgan's remarks.

A month after the March 2021 incident, Underwood commented on air: "I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example."

"I didn't want to be perceived as the angry Black woman," she added.

"I wanted to remain calm and remain focused, and it's difficult to go back to that day because I just feel the trauma," Underwood continued, adding that she felt "trapped."

After two-week hiatus and an internal investigation by CBS, Osbourne returned to the show alongside Underwood and co-hosts Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The Talk. Randee St. Nicholas/CBS via Getty

Osbourne later apologized for her comments and even texted her former colleague, but Underwood chose not to reply at the time because of the investigation and the fact that she felt her friend never properly reached out.

But Underwood, who still keeps in touch with a few of her other-co-hosts, has moved on thanks to the space she took from the situation.

"I'm still nosy," Underwood shares with a smile. "I'm in everyone's social media. We just saw Sara. One of our executive producers, Heather Gray passed and she left us with the blueprint for the season and her spirit. [There was] a memorial service on the lot. We felt so loved and appreciated and Sara Gilbert came. It was just so nice to see her. We all still talk to each other in different ways and you see Julie [Chen] at Big Brother on the lot. We text and we talk. Eve, with the baby. We all keep in touch as much as we can without being intrusive."

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Talk season 13 premieres Monday on CBS with Underwood, Kloots and co-hosts Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.