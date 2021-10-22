PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the CBS show's Halloween-themed episode, airing next Friday on CBS

The Talk Hosts Transform into Iconic Athletes for Halloween — See the Photos

It's game on for The Talk.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the upcoming Halloween episode next Friday, in which co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales will channel iconic sports legends to celebrate the CBS talk show's All-Star Halloween Bash.

The hosts' costumes include NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, three-time Olympic medalist and skiing sensation Lindsey Vonn, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe and MVP NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The "athletes" will be interviewed on the orange carpet by American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman during the Halloween-themed show. Additionally, the co-hosts will channel their inner musicians as they dress up as music icons and chat with Entertainment Tonight's host Kevin Frazier.

See their athlete costumes below.

Akbar Gbajabiamila as Shaquille O'Neal

Amanda Kloots as Lindsey Vonn

Jerry O'Connell as Tom Brady

Sheryl Underwood as Lamar Jackson

Natalie Morales as Megan Rapinoe

The hosts will be joined by singer and television personality Paula Abdul for the spook-tacular episode, which comes just weeks after Morales joined the daytime series.

"It's like [the] first day at school and I'm the new kid at school," Morales, 49, said during her first appearance. "And I'm like, 'I don't know who to hang out with.'"

"It's amazing that I'm hanging out with the coolest kids up here," she continued. "Because, I mean, you have just been amazing from the beginning, from day one when this was announced. And I've never done this before a studio audience, so this energy is unreal."