The Talk Hosts Transform into Iconic Artists like J.Lo and Gwen Stefani for Epic Halloween Show

It’s the best time of year on The Talk!

On Thursday, the ladies of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve Cooper, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond — will hit the stage and perform as some of music’s biggest artists and compete in the show’s fifth annual “Rocktober Lip Sync War.” PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their jaw-dropping costumes.

Making her fifth “Rocktober” appearance, Osbourne, will wear a white laced gown and rock long brown locks to channel legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. She will perform “Stand Back” in a recreation of the 1983 hit music video.

Image zoom Sharon Osbourne Monty Brinton/CBS

Meanwhile, reigning champion Eve (as RuPaul), will be wearing a red, leather bodysuit with an exaggerated red tutu as she performs the drag queen’s 1992 song “Supermodel.”

Image zoom Eve Cliff Lipson/CBS

And, yes, that is Carrie Ann Inaba — not Jennifer Lopez! The Dancing with the Stars judge will perform J.Lo’s medley of upbeat dance and R&B songs like “Get Right” (2005) and her 1999 Grammy-nominated “Let’s Get Loud.”

Image zoom Carrie Ann Inaba Cliff Lipson/CBS

New host Osmond — wearing a black-and-white-striped body suit with a blonde ponytail — will portray singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and pay homage to her 2006 Grammy-nominated hit song and music video “The Sweet Escape.”

Image zoom Marie Osmond Cliff Lipson/CBS

Underwood is keeping her costume a surprise for now, but we know she’ll be wearing a red blazer when she hits the stage as a soulful Grammy Award winner from the ‘70s.

Image zoom Cliff Lipson/CBS

Additionally, as a fun surprise, Kelly Osbourne will be “hosting” the competition as Boy George.

In September, the ladies of The Talk opened up to PEOPLE about the 10th season, how it’ll be different from previous seasons, and what they’ve learned about themselves throughout their journey on the show.

“This season, we want to give back to the viewers,” Inaba, 51, exclusively told PEOPLE. “We want to do our part and give back because we found that commodity at the table, the one thing we all love to do is help other people. Whether its through the conversations we share or sharing our own personal stories or whether it’s the actions we do. So we might be including some new segments that we’re working on.”

“We try to entertain people at a time when there aren’t a lot of laughs to be had,” Osbourne, 67, added. “It’s a place where hopefully you’ll take a way something every day. A little thing that sparks within you. We all have problems. There’s only one list of problem. You’re either well, you’re sick, you’re depressed, you’re not depressed. There are only so many problems. We all share them. When you talk about your view of that problem, hopefully you help someone. We want a fun, safe place to be.”

The Talk airs at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS.