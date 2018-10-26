The Talk Hosts Channel Their Inner Music Stars for Their Annual Halloween Lip Sync Battle

Is it even Halloween without The Talk’s Lip Sync War?

The women behind the roundtable of the CBS show are ready to hit the stage and battle it out for their fourth annual Rocktober Lip Sync War this Halloween.

Hosts Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve Cooper will dress up as some of the hottest musical celebrities — and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos of their epic costumes!

Sara Gilbert Says “So What?” as Pink

Monty Brinton/CBS

Gilbert will hit the stage as Pink sporting a black leather outfit and the singer’s iconic blonde-pink pixie cut. Gilbert, 43, will be lip-syncing along to the songstress’ “What About Us.”

Last year, Gilbert dressed up as co-host Osbourne’s husband Ozzy Osbourne, and the year before she sung along to Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time” in a leotard and fishnets.

Please Don’t Take Sharon Osbourne’s Man

Monty Brinton/CBS

Don’t worry — Ozzy and Sharon are doing just fine! Osbourne, 66, will hit the stage with a rendition of Dolly Parton‘s “9 to 5” — pompous hair, white jumpsuit and all! The rhinestone-covered outfit is a nod to Parton’s Elvis Presley-inspired outfit during the Glastonbury Festival in 2014.

The host is taking a complete turn from her past lip sync performances: She showed up as Mary Poppins last year and performed a rendition of Sia‘s “Chandelier” in 2015.

And Now… to Sheryl Underwood with the Weather

Monty Brinton/CBS

It’s raining men!

Underwood is kicking it back to the 1980s with a rendition of The Weather Girls’ hit song “It’s Raining Men” in full Martha Wash gear. It may be raining men, but Underwood, 54, will be shining bright in her trench coat.

It looks like Underwood is following a rain theme after hitting the stage as Prince last year to belt out “I Would Die 4 U” from the singer’s iconic album Purple Rain.

That’s The Way Eve Goes

Monty Brinton/CBS

“Come on baby, let’s get away!”

Eve, 39, will battle it out as Janet Jackson performing “Escapade” sporting the same outfit as Jackson did in the 1989 music video. With that look, she can turn into Janet at “Any Time, Any Place!”

The Talk airs 2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on CBS.