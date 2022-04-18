The Talk moderator Natalie Morales confirmed the news during Monday's episode of the talk show

The Talk Gets Renewed for Season 13 After Several Casting Shakeups: 'Here We Come!'

The Talk is officially coming back!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Morales, 49, announced the exciting news during the live broadcast of Monday's show. Even Morales' co-hosts seemed surprised by the big announcement, with O'Connell, 48, joking, "Now I know why all of our bosses are here."

The talk show later celebrated the news with a post on social media. "Season 13… here we come!!" the tweet read beside a photo of the co-hosts holding up a one and three with their fingers.

After over a decade of production, The Talk has seen some significant casting shakeups over the last few seasons.

Morales and Gbajabiamila, 42, joined midway through the 12th season, which is currently airing on CBS, while Kloots, 40, and O'Connell joined last year during the series' 11th season. Underwood is the longest-running co-host of the current cast, coming aboard in 2011 during the second season.

As for O'Connell, he was tapped to replace longtime host, Sharon Osbourne.

"It was crazy coming here that first time because it was right after trauma happened," O'Connell told PEOPLE of his first few weeks at The Talk.

Osbourne faced backlash after a March 10 episode, in which she controversially defended remarks made by Piers Morgan that questioned the mental health struggles Meghan Markle had recently discussed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Osbourne's defense of Morgan led to a tense and tearful interaction between her and Underwood, who is Black, and ultimately saw Osbourne exit the show. CBS shared a statement on the exit, sharing that they concluded Osbourne's behavior "did not align with our values."

Opening up to Bill Maher in an interview after her departure, Osbourne said she felt "angry" and "hurt" by the way things went. "I've been called so many things in my life… but a racist is one thing I will not take."

RELATED VIDEO: Sheryl Underwood Breaks Silence After Sharon Osbourne's The Talk Exit, Says They Haven't Spoken

Regardless of the turnover in recent years, the current co-hosts have approached change with arms wide open. Speaking to PEOPLE in January, Kloots shared, "Even through all the changes that we've had here, it's just been a wonderful place to be and I've been so grateful to be here."

As for Underwood, she said new changes have been "good" at The Talk. Although Underwood shared she still keeps in touch with former co-hosts, she said she's excited to move forward with the current group.