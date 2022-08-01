Heather Gray, Executive Producer and 'Mama Bear' of The Talk, Dead at 50

Gray joined The Talk in 2010 and became an executive producer in 2020

The Talk Executive Producer Heather Gray has died at 50.

CBS announced the passing of their beloved production lead in an email to the "Talk family" on Monday morning.

Though Gray's cause of death has not been announced, the letter to staff members — signed by CBS President and CEO George Cheeks, President of CBS Studios David Stapf, President of CBS Network Entertainment Kelly Kahl, CBS Senior EVP of Programming Thom Sherman, CBS EVP of Current Programs Amy Reisenbach and CBS SVP of Daytime Programs Laurie Seidman — included that she was "bravely battling an unforgiving disease."

"Heather has been the heart and soul of The Talk from day one," the email continued. "Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to."

"Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone's friend, everyone's champion, everyone's favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly."

In addition, CBS announced that despite The Talk's summer hiatus beginning Monday, grief resources are available for the cast and crew of the show.

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots shared her grief in the comments of the show's Instagram memorial for Gray. "An incredible woman inside and out. I will miss her greatly," Kloots commented.

Jenna Dewan shared her condolences, too. "I'm so sad to hear this💔 all my love to you all 🙏🏻" she wrote.

Comedian Lori Love wrote on Twitter: "Two weeks ago, it was my first time cohosting The Talk. When the show was over i walked out and Heather was there waiting on me with words of encouragement.,this is a total shock."

Journalist David Begnaud responded to the Instagram post, too, writing: "I'm in shock. This is heartbreaking. I just saw her while guest hosting. She gave me a wonderful hug and was smiling ear to ear. Her energy level was a 10. She was a warrior. Her resilience and optimism inspired me. Last we spoke you said let's do dinner next time you're in town. I know you meant it. I wish I wouldn't have waited to make that happen. You was a bright light. A blessing. I adored her. This is devastating. I am grateful to have met you, Heather."

Gray began her time on The Talk in 2010, shortly after the program first aired. She held a variety of production roles for the series before being named an Executive Producer in 2020. Before The Talk, Gray was also a supervising producer for The Tyra Banks Show from 2006 to 2010.