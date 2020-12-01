Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth Announced as New Co-Hosts on The Talk

Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are joining the The Talk as co-hosts for season 11, the daytime talk series announced Tuesday.

Kloots, a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette turned entrepreneur and fitness instructor, was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year while documenting her husband Nick Cordero's battle with COVID-19. The Broadway star died at age 41 in July, and Kloots, 38, has remained outspoken about staying positive amid her grief.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people," she said in a statement on Tuesday. "I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too."

Said Welteroth, 33, "I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk. They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world."

Welteroth is a bestselling author and journalist, as well as a judge on the new Project Runway. She is known for her groundbreaking work at Teen Vogue, having been appointed the youngest-ever editor-in-chief (and second-ever Black editor-in-chief) at a Condé Nast publication in 2016.

"Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall," said president of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl. "They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we're very excited to have them join the panel. These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead The Talk well into the future."

The announcement comes weeks after Eve revealed that she would be leaving the show at the end of December. Last month, Inaba opened up about the hunt for a new panelist.

"Yes, we're looking," Inaba, 52, told Entertainment Tonight.

Still, Inaba said that Eve — and what she brought to the table — was irreplaceable.