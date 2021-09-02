The Talk Announces Akbar Gbajabiamila as a New Co-Host After Elaine Welteroth Exits 

“It is an absolute honor to be joining The Talk as a host,” the American Ninja Warrior co-host said in a statement

The Talk has a new host!

CBS announced Thursday that Akbar Gbajabiamila will be the latest co-host of the daytime talk show, two days after Elaine Welteroth exited the series following one season. The American Ninja Warrior star and former NFL player will join current co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Jerry O'Connell for the upcoming 12th season.

"It is an absolute honor to be joining The Talk as a host!" Gbajabiamila, 42, said in a statement. "I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream and a new statement for The Talk. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self everyday and advocating for conversation over confrontation."

"It's a new day in daytime for season 12 of The Talk and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season," executive producer and showrunner Heather Gray said.

Her co-showrunner and EP Kristin Matthews added, "Akbar's candor and humor come with ease and are great additions to the conversation. Also, his relatability as a husband and father creates a special connection with the viewers that is invaluable."

Welteroth, 34, announced her departure in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, writing that she's proud of her short run on the show.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for," she said in part.

The bestselling author and journalist was the second host to leave The Talk in the month of August. On Aug. 20, Carrie Ann Inaba announced she would be saying goodbye to the show after three seasons as a host.

"I want to announce that today, The Talk, CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways," she began her video message. "And I just want to say that I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been The Talk. I have made lifelong friendships, I've had incredible experiences and I've had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. And it's been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice."

The departures of Welteroth and Inaba, 53, also followed Sharon Osbourne's controversial exit from the show in March.

In July, O'Connell, 47, was announced as Osbourne's replacement, becoming The Talk's first full-time male co-host.