Adult film star Stormy Daniels has a few pro tips to share with her housemates on VH1's revival of the early 2000s hit reality series The Surreal Life.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday night's episode, the 43-year-old adult film star talks to costars Tamar Braxton, Manny MUA and Kim Coles as they all indulge in a vitamin infusion.

Celebrity Big Brother alum Braxton, 45, kicks it off by asking Daniels a question about her work: "Do you have to like, be ready? Do you have to like be ready or do you have to be attracted to … you know what I'm saying?" Braxton asks.

Daniels explains, "I picked every partner I ever had sex with on film. But I had that luxury because I was a contract star and I was the director, so I'd be like, 'Oh I want him and her.'"

In a confessional, 31-year-old beauty YouTuber Manny says he is loving having roommates.

"Some of the best moments are really having these like fun banter in the morning that I honestly … I've never had," he says.

Back with his roomies, Manny is more of a quiet observer as Daniels continues by saying "the guys have it way harder."

"It feels like summer camp," Manny says. "I'm feeling like it's summer camp."

Daniels explains that a girl may or may not be "into" her partner, and that she "may or may not be on her period," which stops the other three in their tracks.

"What do you mean, you shoot it anyway?" Braxton squeals.

Daniels is nonchalant as Braxton feigns vomiting.

"You asked!" Daniels defends herself. "Don't ask me questions if you don't want to know the answer."

Braxton then shares in a confessional: "This house, the real life experience has become very educational, honey, you know? I've been taught about sex and voodoo dolls and everything in between."

Back in the conversation, the house, she screams, "I ain't never seen no period porn!"

"So just … take us through the … So what's the trick?" asks Coles, 60.

"Makeup sponge," says Daniels. Braxton has more questions so she confirms that the sponge goes exactly where Braxton thinks it does.

"As a matter of fact, I got to the point where if I was working with a guy with a big d---, I would put one in anyway because it was like a cushion," Daniels said.

"You know we all act a little different when there's a big old d---," Braxton jokes, while Manny adds, "I feel refreshed!" as the four of them all laugh.

In a confessional, Coles has the last word, joking, "So it turns out there's tricks that they do with a sponge that make the world go 'round."

This season of The Surreal Life also stars basketball legend Dennis Rodman, musician August Alsina, professional wrestler CJ Perry and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz.

The Surreal Life airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.