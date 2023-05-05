'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Has a Season 2 Premiere Date and 8 'Love'-Struck Episode Titles

Summer is coming! Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday that the second season of its hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty will return with a three-episode drop on July 14.

New episodes will air weekly following the initial premiere, leading up to the finale on Aug. 18.

The first three episodes, "Love Lost," "Love Scene" and "Love Sick," will set the stage for a dramatic return to Cousins Beach that will last all summer.

The second season, adapted from Jenny Han's best-selling trilogy of the same name, will pick up after an emotional first season finale, but will follow the story of the trilogy's second book, 2010's It's Not Summer Without You.

At the end of season 1, main character Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) faced a difficult decision as the two brothers she's always spent her summers with, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), each confessed their love for her.

The finale episode also revealed that the boys' mother Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) had gotten sick again several years after she'd been in remission from cancer. Despite the uncertainty of Susannah's story, Blanchard is confirmed to reprise her role in season 2.

According to a synopsis, season 2 will see Belly "decide once and for all where her heart lies."

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together."

Keeping with the theme of its first three episode titles, the five episodes that will air weekly throughout July and August are called "Love Game," "Love Fool," "Love Fest" and "Love Affair," with the season finale entitled "Love Triangle."

Season 2 sees the majority of the original cast members return to their beloved roles in Cousins Beach. Along with Tung, Briney and Casalegno, Sean Kaufman (Steven), Jackie Chung (Laurel) and David Iacono (Cam) all return to their starring roles.

The new season also added some new faces to its cast, with Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher both joining in recurring roles. Details about their characters have not been announced yet, but Sedgwick wrote on Instagram that she's "beyond thrilled" to join the cast.

In April, fan favorite Minnie Mills, who played Steven's love interest Shayla in season 1, announced that she wouldn't be reprising the role in the upcoming season.

"Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person," Mills wrote in part on Instagram. "To everyone who loved Shayla, who felt empowered or inspired by her, she will always be in the first season for you to come back to whenever you need her, and if I ever get the chance, I would love to continue her story."

The series was picked up for a second season in June last year, before the first season had even debuted.

"Getting picked up for season 2 before the premiere of season 1 is such an exciting vote of confidence from our partners at Amazon," Han told PEOPLE in a statement regarding the renewal news "We're already hard at work on the next chapter of Belly's story, and I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

The first season was just the beginning of Belly's story, she said — and the boys' too.

"Belly is messy, and she makes a lot of mistakes, and so do the boys, too," Han said at the time. "But I'm eager to see her continue the journey and keep growing up."

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video ahead the show's season 2 premiere on July 14.