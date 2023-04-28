'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2: Everything to Know

From the cast to the release date, here's everything to know about the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on April 28, 2023 04:00 PM
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Photo: Amazon Prime

Get ready to return to Cousins Beach this summer because The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is underway.

Based on Jenny Han's popular book trilogy of the same name, the series follows a young girl named Belly (Lola Tung) and the romances she experiences while vacationing with her family friends over the summer.

The series first premiered in June 2022 and instantly received rave reviews from fans for its storyline and breakout cast. In fact, the show was given an early renewal ahead of its season 1 premiere.

Filming for the new season officially kicked off in summer 2022 and new details have been trickling in ever since.

Most recently, Amazon Prime Video shared the official poster for season 2, which shows a better glimpse of all the new and returning faces in the cast.

From what season 2 will be about to when it's expected to be released, here's everything to know.

Which cast members are returning for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

Summer I Turned Pretty https://amznstudios.app.box.com/s/by2c6x2x4boy1liwvr402ibrgfpol1aa
Amazon Studios

Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Jackie Chung (Laurel) and David Iacono (Cam) are all expected to reprise their roles in the new season.

Though the season 1 finale leaves things up in the air for Rachel Blanchard's character, Susannah, she has been featured in several of Han's TikToks of the cast filming season 2, insinuating that she will likely return as well.

Which cast members are not returning for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty
Amazon Prime

In April 2023, Minnie Mills announced that she would not be reprising her role as Shayla in the upcoming season.

"Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person," Mills wrote in part on Instagram.

"To everyone who loved Shayla, who felt empowered or inspired by her, she will always be in the first season for you to come back to whenever you need her, and if I ever get the chance, I would love to continue her story. Thank you for supporting her, and thank you for supporting me. I could not have asked for a better cast, crew, or character for my first acting role, and I cannot wait to see what's next."

Who is joining the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher for Season 2
Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher. MediaPunch/Shutterstock, Erik Voake/Getty

Several new faces are joining the cast this season, including Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher, although details about their characters have not been announced yet.

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 be about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung
Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung. Peter Taylor/Prime Video

The upcoming season will be based on Han's second novel in the franchise, It's Not Summer Without You, which takes place a year after the events of the first novel as Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah adjust to a new normal following Susannah's illness.

That being said, Han did tease to E! News that the upcoming season won't follow the second book to a tee. "There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Han said in December 2022. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"

When did The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 film?

Filming for season 2 began in Wilmington, North Carolina, in July 2022 and ended in November 2022. The show's official Instagram account confirmed the season 2 wrap, sharing a photo of Han and the cast huddled together with the caption, "and that's a wrap on season 2 🎬"

Is there a poster for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty
Amazon Prime

On April 21, the show's official Instagram account debuted the poster for the new season, which shows Belly front and center as she lounges on a beach towel. In the poster, she is surrounded by the rest of the characters, who are all looking in different directions — which some fans think could be foreshadowing all the different relationships in the new season.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 be released?

The Summer I Turned Pretty
Peter Taylor/Prime Video

The poster confirms that season 2 will be released "this summer," however, an official release date hasn't been announced yet.

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Christopher Briney and Lola Tung
Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video hasn't officially renewed the series, but Han has already expressed her interest in doing a third season.

"It's totally up to what Amazon wants and really, truly what audiences want. I would love to get three seasons because there are three books. So I would love to be able to finish telling that story the way that I wrote it," she told Variety in June 2022. "But I certainly don't take anything for granted. I just hope people find the audience and people love it and want more."

The odds of another season certainly look good as Han inked an overall deal with Amazon Prime Video in April 2022, which will allow her to "create and develop new projects" for the streaming service, per The Hollywood Reporter.

