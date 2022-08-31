'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher for Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for season 2 and bringing along a few new cast members.

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher are now on board to join season 2 of the Amazon Prime series, which is now in production, Amazon Studios confirmed to PEOPLE.

Sedgwick, 57, starred on seven seasons of The Closer as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson — a role that won her both an Emmy and a Golden Globe award — and recently appeared in ABC's short-lived comedy Call Your Mother.

Fisher, 19, starred in Bo Burnham's 2018 feature film, Eighth Grade and more recently appeared on the Hulu series Castle Rock and Barry, which streams on HBO Max.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on the streamer earlier this summer and follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) over the course of a summer in Cousins Beach spent with her older brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman), and Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

The multigenerational drama sees Belly navigating a summer of firsts. Her first love, Conrad, seems to start to really see her this summer, though it becomes apparent that there's more to her connection with Jeremiah than she realized.

All the while, Belly's mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) and the Fisher brothers' mom Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) spent the summer navigating major shifts in their own lives.

The series is named for the first book in a trio by author Jenny Han. The second book in the series is titled It's Not Summer Without You followed by the final book We'll Always Have Summer.

Variety reported exclusively in June that that the show had been renewed for second season even before the first had premiered.

In a statement reported by the outlet at the time, Han said she knew they would need more than one season to tell the story.

"To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams," she said at the time. "I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story."

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios said, "We look forward to our Prime Video customers returning to Cousins Beach with Jenny Han and her characters as they continue their coming-of-age journeys for another season," per Variety.

As more details about season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty develop, the first season can be streamed in full now on Amazon Prime Video.