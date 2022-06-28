Han served not only as writer but creator, co-showrunner and executive producer for the show — oh, and she even made a quick cameo!

Han told PEOPLE of the cast, "What was so special about the show experience is how the actors really became this close-knit family. I know everyone says that, but we were in this little beach town in the height of COVID and kind of just had each other," she recalled. "I think you really see that on the screen. I think you see that intimacy and closeness and love for these two families."