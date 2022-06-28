Behind-the-Scenes Photos from The Summer I Turned Pretty
From on-set antics to post-filming hangouts, see the best behind-the-scenes photos from The Summer I Turned Pretty
Love Triangle
The Summer I Turned Pretty, a TV show adapted from a series of novels by Jenny Han, follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (played by Lola Tung) as she navigates dating for the first time — and ends up in a love triangle with her childhood friends Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher (played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively).
Now that the series is out on Prime Video, the cast (and even Han herself) has been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes content.
Catch That Cameo
Han served not only as writer but creator, co-showrunner and executive producer for the show — oh, and she even made a quick cameo!
Han told PEOPLE of the cast, "What was so special about the show experience is how the actors really became this close-knit family. I know everyone says that, but we were in this little beach town in the height of COVID and kind of just had each other," she recalled. "I think you really see that on the screen. I think you see that intimacy and closeness and love for these two families."
Hug It Out
Han shared this photo of Tung, Briney, Casalegno and Sean Kaufman (who plays Belly's brother) getting to know each other on the first day of filming.
Group Think
Han accompanied the sweet pic with this photo of the group hugging on the final day of filming.
Tung captioned the same photo, "Our show is out today on @primevideo & I'm feeling many emotions right now but I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who worked on the show and brought this magical world to life. Thank you to everyone watching. Jenny, thank you for letting me be your Belly. I am so incredibly grateful for this experience <3 I hope you're all watching and laughing and crying and feeling all the feelings. Cheers to season 1 & to being able to continue the journey in season 2 ❤️ :)."
Nighttime Activities
"If it's not already really super duper clear— I love this cast very, very much and my heart is so happy and full seeing all the love you guys are showing them," Han wrote alongside some more behind-the-scenes snaps.
Ship Wars
Han also fanned the flames of a pretty epic ship war between #TeamConrad and #TeamJeremiah.
Team Lola for Life
Han wrote a sweet tribute to the series' leading lady, Tung, on Instagram. She captioned a series of photos of the 19-year-old actress, "Lola, you are a bright shining star, not just because of your incredible talent, but because of your beautiful heart. If Lola Tung has a million fans, I am one of them, if she has ten fans I am one of them, if she has one fan, that one is me, if she has zero I am no longer on this earth! I am Team Lola for life."
Ready, Set, Go!
In one photo, Tung and David Iacono shot a scene together following their first day. Han shared that she wanted Belly to have a "Romeo and Juliet moment," pointing out similarities between Tung's costume and the one worn by Olivia Hussey in the 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.
Bunny Ears
Iacono plays Cam, another one of Belly's love interests in the series, and look how adorable they are together!
"Did her dirttyyyyyyy w the bunny ears," Iacono joked in the comments.
Hair Care
Han shared a photo of Casalegno keeping his beach waves perfectly intact.
Best Friends Forever
Kaufman and Casalegno looked dapper in their tuxedos while filming the show's debutante scene.
Mom Moment
This one's for the moms! Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard have us wishing we could watch a series just about Laurel and Susannah.
Mirror Selfie
"Hi from summer camp ♥️🌹🌊🤠," Tung captioned a series of photos from set in October 2021.
Strike a Pose
Tung and her co-stars Rain Spencer (right), who plays Taylor, and Summer Madison (left), who plays Nicole, struck a Charlie's Angels pose together on set.
Snuggle Up
In another photo posted by Han, Tung and Spencer shared a blanket on set.
Golfing and Goofing
In an Instagram post celebrating the release, Casalengo wrote, "All the hard work, blood, sweat, tears, and endless night of laughter finally out for the world. I couldn't be more joyful and proud of these wonderful people.❤️"
The post included snaps from set, including this photo of the cast bonding over a round of mini golf.
Lean on Me
Christopher Briney shared "some treats from the past few months" with fans, including this sweet shot of him with Kaufman.
Action Shot
The creator shared her "favorite monitor pics" with fans, posting photos of the cast in action.
Laugh Out Loud
She included this sweet moment between Belly and Conrad.