The latest Jenny Han adaptation, which debuts on June 17, follows Belly (Lola Tung) during the summer she finds herself caught in a love triangle with two brothers

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Amazon Prime Series

The first look at Amazon Prime's adaptation of Jenny Han's best-selling The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally here.

Based on the first book in a trilogy by To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin, who ends up in a love triangle with her childhood friends Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher — much to her surprise.

Han served as executive producer for the series alongside Gabrielle Stanton (Grey's Anatomy) and Karen Rosenfelt (Twilight).

Before its debut June 17 on Amazon Prime, here's everything you need to know about Belly and the Fisher brothers...

Who is in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Lola Tung stars as Belly, a teenage girl trying to find her footing in life and relying heavily on her mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung), and her surrogate-aunt Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), her mother's lifelong friend and the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah.

The Fisher boys are played by newcomer Christopher Briney, who plays older brother Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age story. Capturing the magic Belly feels around her summers spent on the beach, it centers on her first love and first heartbreak. Like the book, the series will follow Belly as she navigates changing dynamics in her most cherished relationships and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

Belly is used to spending the summer in Cousin's Beach with her mother and the Fishers. She spends all year waiting for the warmth and the chance to return to the beach house. But one year, everything seems different. Her relationships with Jeremiah and her longtime crush Conrad evolve when Belly arrives looking older — and prettier. (The story also tracks Laurel's relationship with Susannah.)

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty be released?

The series is slated to hit Amazon Prime on June 17.

The teaser trailer for the show dropped on May 5, featuring Taylor Swift's "This Love (Taylor's Version)" from her highly anticipated 1989 (Taylor's Version) album. In a post shared to Instagram, Swift thanked Han for including the song and debuting it in the teaser trailer: "I've always been so proud of this song and I'm very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor's Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!"

Will The Summer I Turned Pretty cover the second and third books in the trilogy?

Amazon has not confirmed whether the second and third books in Han's #1 New York Times best-selling trilogy will be adapted into subsequent seasons of the show. However, Han recently signed a television and film deal with Amazon Studios, promising her exclusive creation and development of additional Prime Video projects, so a second and third season (and maybe more!) seem highly likely.

The second and third books, It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer, also follow Belly and the Fisher boys as they continue navigating their changing relationships.

