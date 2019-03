After leaving The Office, Krasinski, 39, shed his dorky, boy-next-door image and became a bonafide sex symbol. He currently stars as CIA analyst Jack Ryan on the latest revival of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

To make his life even sweeter, he married Emily Blunt, and they have two daughters together. Oh, and he can officially add “director” to his resume thanks to the critically acclaimed horror flick A Quiet Place, also starring Blunt.