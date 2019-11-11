The Soup Coming Back to E! with New Host Jade Catta-Preta

Grab a spoon — The Soup is coming back!

E! announced Sunday at the People’s Choice Awards that the hit pop culture talk show will return with actress-comedian Jade Catta-Preta as the new host.

A “reimagined” and “supercharged” new version of the show is set to premiere in early 2020, nearly four years after the Joel McHale-led series went off the air.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite,” said Rod Aissa, executive vp production and development, Oxygen and production, E! “Jade’s quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only The Soup can.”

Brazilian-born Catta-Preta has made appearances on Modern Family, Comedy Central’s @Midnight and MTV’s Girl Code and Punk’d.

Image zoom Michael Schwartz/WireImage

RELATED: Joel McHale Reveals He Discovered He Was Dyslexic After Son’s Diagnosis

Much like the original version, The Soup revival will cover pop culture, viral news and unforgettable reality TV moments with an “irreverent sense of humor and sharp point of view.”

The show premiered in 1991 as Talk Soup with host Greg Kinnear, who hosted until 1995. Other hosts included John Henson (1995-99), Hal Sparks (1999-2000), and Aisha Tyler (2001-02).

McHale hosted The Soup from 2004 until the series was canceled in 2015. The show earned a 2014 Emmy nominations for outstanding short-format live-action entertainment program.