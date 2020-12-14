The live virtual event will benefit Friends of Firefighters, an organization that was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to support New York Fire Department firefighters and their families

The Sopranos Reunion! Cast and Creators to Reunite for Q&A and Live Table Read of New Sketch

The Sopranos family is coming back together!

For one night only, the cast and creators of The Sopranos will be reuniting for a two-hour live, virtual fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 18.

Those confirmed for the reunion include Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Vincent Pastore, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, Steven Van Zandt, series creator David Chase, and writer and producer Terence Winter.

It will be the first time that they reunite since the show's 20th anniversary last year.

In addition to a Q&A, cast members will be also be participating in a live table read of a new, original sketch, written exclusively for the event by Winter and Chase.

The virtual event — livestreamed by fundraising platform Tiltify — is being held to benefit Friends of Firefighters, which was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to support active and retired New York Fire Department firefighters and their family members. The non-profit organization provides free, independent, and confidential mental health counseling, peer support, and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families.

The goal is to raise $100,000 in donations for the organization.

In 1999, the HBO series, which followed New Jersey gangsters, premiered and aired for six seasons before it wrapped in 2007. It starred late actor James Gandolfini as lead Tony Soprano.