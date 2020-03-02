Sopranos Stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa Launch a Podcast About the Iconic Series

Get excited, The Sopranos fans.

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, who both starred on the beloved HBO series about New Jersey gangsters, are launching a podcast in April, titled Talking Sopranos, where they will revisit the show episode by episode by providing inside info and behind the scenes stories, Deadline announced.

The podcast will be available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and other podcast platforms.

“This will be the definitive Sopranos podcast,” said Imperioli, 53, who won an Emmy award for his starring role as Christopher Moltisanti, the protégé of Tony Soprano.

Schirripa, 62, joined the series as Bobby Baccalieri in a recurring role for season 2 before being upgraded to a series regular for the remainder of the drama’s run.

Many of the Talking Sopranos episodes will also feature interviews with other cast members, producers, writers, production crew and special guests, according to Deadline. Listeners will also be able to submit questions directly to the show and them answered by the pair.

The Sopranos, created by David Chase, premiered in 1999 and aired for six seasons before it wrapped in 2007. It starred James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano.

Edie Falco, Jamie Lynn-Sigler, Lorraine Bracco, Dominic Chianese, Vincent Pastore, Tony Siricio, Steven Van Zandt and Robert Iller also starred in the series.

A prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, is set to be released in theaters in September and star Gandolfini’s 20-year-old son Michael as a young Tony Soprano. The Many Saints of Newark will feature younger versions of the fan-favorite characters, set in 1960 Newark when the riots between Italian-Americans and African-Americans were at an all-time high.

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Michael said in a statement after his casting was announced in January. “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled.

