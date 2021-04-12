The Sopranos Star Joseph Siravo Dead at 64 — See the Touching Tributes from His Costars

Joseph Siravo, known for his role as Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano on The Sopranos, has died. He was 64.

Multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, report that the actor died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

According to the BBC, Siravo's daughter Allegra Okarmus posted a statement confirming her father's death on Instagram that read, "I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse."

"We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved," she reportedly added. "I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn't gone very far."

A rep for Siravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A television, film and stage actor who appeared in various Broadway and off-Broadway productions throughout his career, Siravo was know for his portrayal of Tony Soprano's (the late James Gandolfini) father, the Soprano family's former leader, in flashback scenes.

Many of Siravo's costars paid tribute to him on social media, including Michael Imperioli, Maureen Van Zandt and Garry Pastore.

"Our friend and colleague JOE SIRAVO has passed away," Imperioli, 55, captioned a black-and-white photo of Siravo on Instagram Sunday. "Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy and he will be missed dearly. His performance of Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow's 'The Wannabe.' "

"In my opinion he was the best of all the actors who've played the Teflon Don," he added. "Farewell Joe. Until the next life my friend. #joesiravo #thesopranos #thewannabe #actors #tv #film."

Joseph Siravo THE SOPRANOS Image zoom Joseph Siravo (L) on The Sopranos | Credit: HBO

Wrote Pastore, 59, in his tribute, "RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side."

RELATED VIDEO: The Sopranos Cast on the Legacy of the Show

Siravo's other notable performances include a turn as Gyp DeCarlo on the first national tour of Jersey Boys in 2006 — during which he played in over 2,000 performances — and TV appearances on American Crime Story and For Life. His first big-screen film role was as Vinnie Taglialucci in 1993's Carlito's Way.

Siravo's Broadway credits include roles in Conversations with My Father, The Boys from Syracuse, The Light in the Piazza and Oslo.