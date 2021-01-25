The upcoming Apple TV+ animated series follows Snoopy and his feathered best friend, Woodstock

Snoopy Is Back with All-New Adventures in The Snoopy Show Trailer

Snoopy is no ordinary dog.

Apple TV+ has revealed the first official trailer for its upcoming original series, The Snoopy Show — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the beloved beagle's latest exploits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From playing in the snow and dominating on the football field to baking a cake and busting a move, there's never a dull moment for Charlie Brown's loyal companion.

"Can you believe this dog?" says Lucy.

The animated series follows Snoopy and his feathered best friend, Woodstock, as they embark on new adventures together.

"Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that," reads the logline. "He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy."

Image zoom Credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty

Along with Snoopy, the heartwarming trailer brings the whole Peanuts gang back together, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more.

Each episode of The Snoopy Show will consist of three, seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series.

Image zoom Credit: Apple TV+

The Snoopy Show isn't the first Peanuts series to land on the streaming platform. Already on Apple TV+ is the daytime Emmy-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and the daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space.