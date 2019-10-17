Matt Bomer Makes His Debut in Chilling First Trailer for Season 3 of Jessica Biel's The Sinner

You can’t outrun your sins — as Matt Bomer learns in season 3 of The Sinner.

On Thursday, USA Network unveiled the first trailer for the third installment of the series, executive produced by Jessica Biel. Bomer has been tapped as the new lead opposite Bill Pullman, who is reprising his role as Detective Harry Ambrose from seasons 1 and 2.

According to the official logline, this season will follow Ambrose as “he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. He soon “uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”

Image zoom USA

Bomer, who previously starred in USA Network’s White Collar, stars as Jamie, a schoolteacher and local family man who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of the accident. The exact nature of Jamie’s involvement in the accident remains unclear — “We lost control,” he says in the trailer — but he does appear bloodied, and with a visible scar.

Bomer succeeds Biel and Carrie Coon, who starred opposite Pullman in season 1 and 2, respectively. The role landed Biel her first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie.

Season 3 of The Sinner will premiere in 2020 on USA Network.