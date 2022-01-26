“I wish he and his wife would move far, far, far away,” Debbie says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode

The Single Life Sneak Peek: Colt's Mom Debbie Storms Out After Explosive Fight During Tell All

Colt Johnson's close relationship with mom Debbie might be no longer.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's Tell All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Colt confronts Debbie about her dependence on him.

"I'm upset that you just can't do anything by yourself. I'm the first person, the first call, the first everything with you," he says, to which she responds, "Not anymore," claiming they haven't spoken in a week.

"I got 10 texts as soon as I landed," Colt then claims, while his wife Vanessa adds, "Colt is her go-to, always, always."

"It's just crazy, the amount of 'Do this, do that, go get my bag, do this, oh hey take me to San Diego…' " he says, but Debbie asks him to stop.

"I can't stop because this is very important to me. You raised me to be just a subservient person to you and I just want to know why. I need to know why you're this way," Colt says, going on to reference one particular instance of Debbie leaning on him too much.

"My wife was pregnant, I didn't want to tell you at the time when I was driving out to San Diego. I didn't want to leave her. I shouldn't be bothered with your life, this is your life. It's not my responsibility," he says.

"Well I'm moving out, it doesn't matter," Debbie replies, asking her son, "What are you going to do?"

"I don't care," he says. "As long as you stop influencing me so much and always there, there, there. Do you even understand why I'm mad?"

Debbie says no, and begins to take issue with the argument being filmed for "the world" to see.

"I would do it in front of everybody," Colt says. "I'm 36 years old, stop treating me like I'm a kid."

"Why are you doing this now? Why? I'm not going to do this. What are you doing Colt?" Debbie says before getting up to leave.

"I want to talk. Sit down, let's talk about things. You just run away," Colt responds.

As she leaves the set, Debbie concludes, "I wish he wouldn't have come. I wish he and his wife would move far, far, far away."