The Single Life: Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Separate as They Blame His Mom Debbie for Split

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra have split.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life couple announced their separation on the show's Tell All episode Friday. In an emotional conversation, Vanessa, 31, revealed that Colt's mother Debbie was a major factor in their decision to call it quits after less than a year of marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Vanessa and Colt were asked to explain how Debbie's involvement has affected their marriage, Vanessa responded, "I moved out."

Colt added: "We're separated."

The exes explained that the split happened just three weeks before the Tell All was filmed. At the time of their separation, Vanessa and Colt were living with his mother, Debbie. They gave a few examples of how Debbie caused a rift in their relationship, including her reaction to Vanessa's miscarriage last year.

"We told Debbie about it and she was very — I mean, I know she didn't know at all that I was pregnant. We kept it from her," Vanessa said. "So, her reaction was, 'I'm sorry.' She gave me a hug."

She continued: "I was just very stressed about well, one, are we gonna raise [a kid] here in this house? It was just a lot of stress … so I kind of felt guilty, like maybe I did something wrong, and then I took it out on him a lot," Vanessa said of Colt. "It was just a lot."

90 Day Fiance Credit: Discovery+

Colt said he felt like his mother always had negative feelings about his marriage. He added she "obviously has some feelings or emotions, but she can't express them to me, and I don't know why."

But despite separating, Vanessa said she still has hope for the marriage — and explained what would need to change in order for them to reconcile.

Vanessa said she would consider moving back in with Colt if Debbie moved out of her son's home.