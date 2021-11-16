The Simpsons, which premiered in 1989, is currently in its 33rd season

The Simpsons Showrunner Reveals How He Wants the Hit Series to Eventually End

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean has some ideas for the long-running animated series' eventual conclusion.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Jean said he wants the series finale to tie into the show's very first episode, "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire."

"I mentioned that there would be an ending where the last episode, they'd be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode, so that the whole series was a continuous loop," he said. "That's how I would end it, if I had to."

But Jean doesn't see the acclaimed sitcom ending anytime soon.

"To be honest, the talk of ending, especially as we're doing really well on Disney+ in the U.S. and the U.K. and other countries in the Americas, I don't see anybody going, 'Let's wrap it up, or figure out how to get out of it' at the moment,'" he said.

The Simpsons premiered in 1989 and is currently in its 33rd season, having recently aired its 700th episode. The Fox series follows the daily shenanigans of the working-class Simpsons family, led by Homer Simpson (voiced by Dan Castellaneta).

In the Radio Times interview, Jean confessed to having "calculated" when the series would hit 1,000 episodes: "That's 12 more seasons."

"I'll just be saying, I'll be very happy to be here in 12 seasons' time," he said. "[But] it's not just a hop, skip and a jump. It's a little further than that."

The Simpsons has been renewed through season 34, keeping it on the air until at least 2023. But Jean previously told Variety he's not sure how much longer the show will last.

"We're going to definitely do 757 [episodes]," he said in March. "I wouldn't say that's the end but I don't know how much further we can go."

As for Simpsons creator Matt Groening's thoughts?

"I don't see any end in sight. It's always possible," the animator told USA Today in 2018. "I live in denial of death, much less the cancellation of The Simpsons."