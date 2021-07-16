Fans of The Simpsons noticed similarities between a 2014 episode and footage of Richard Branson's space sojourn

The Simpsons Predicted Richard Branson Would Go to Space Seven Years Ago

After predicting a Trump presidency, FIFA corruption scandal, Siegfried and Roy's tiger attack, and Greece's financial default, The Simpsons has come through with another glimpse into the future.

On Sunday, Sir Richard Branson, the billionaire business mogul with a flair for adventure, took his most daring trip yet when he flew to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic ship for the first time. Branson, 70, along with five other team members, boarded the VSS Unity spacecraft to embark on the company's first fully crewed flight test, a mission dubbed "Unity 22."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Branson shared footage from the trip on Monday and his followers couldn't help but realize that a shot of him in the spaceship looked a whole lot like an old episode of The Simpsons.

A season 25 episode of the animated comedy titled "The War of Art," which aired in 2014, saw an animated Branson in space. In the scene, he leaned back and admired a painting while floating in the zero gravity compartment of a spaceship, similar to his video shared this week.

Richard Branson in 'The Simpsons' Credit: FOX

Twitter users immediately hopped online to point out that art imitated life, as the cartoon came true seven years later.

"So the @TheSimpsons predicted yet another thing that came true. @richardbranson making his flight into space for the #Unity22 launch," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a meme of the two moments.

Another user tweeted: "How can The Simpsons show predict every damn thing?" And Branson's Virgin Atlantic agreed with the accurate prediction, retweeting the humorous image with the applause emoji.

However, some critics shut down the theory, saying that anyone could have predicted Branson's trip to space as founded the Virgin Galactic in 2004, vocalizing hopes of sending tourists to space years ago.

"So the show wasn't exactly being Nostradamus here," one argued.

Another agreed, writing "When the Simpsons did their Richard Branson in space thing it was 2014; by that time Virgin Galactic was a thing and probably could easily be guessed by almost anyone. Not predicting the future, merely peering through the window."