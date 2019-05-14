The Simpsons Predicted That Daenerys Twist on Game of Thrones

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Fans were certainly surprised by Game of Thrones‘ bloody penultimate episode on Sunday night, but The Simpsons may have spoiled it long ago.

The latest episode of the HBO series showed Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) going full “Mad Queen,” laying siege to the city of King’s Landing with her dragon and killing countless innocent citizens in the process — shocking not only her advisors but also to viewers.

A similar 2017 Game of Thrones-inspired episode of The Simpsons called “The Serfsons” saw Homer Simpson, Marge and the rest of the family in an alternate medieval universe called “Springfieldia.”

In one scene during the episode, the characters stand on a balcony and watch a dragon burning the town to the ground — a scene that bore a striking similarity to Game of Thrones‘ Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) watching her city erupt in flames from her balcony.

Twitter users quickly pointed out the comparison.

“Freaky AF how The Simpsons knew about the #MadQueen before everyone else,” one user wrote, while another added, “Writers at The Simpsons got a crystal ball or something?!?!”

Fans weren’t totally impressed with Daenerys’ turn toward violence. Despite the major plot developments, viewers were left wanting more from a show that has spent the last eight seasons meticulously building up complex characters.

“I swear the whole point of this season of Game of Thrones is to undo all of the character development that has been done up until this point,” tweeted one fan after the episode aired.

“That was some of the laziest writing I’ve ever seen,” commented another.

Others defended the episode, arguing that while the action was definitely “rushed,” the main elements still made sense.

“Game of Thrones is definitely being rushed and absolutely could have used more episodes for the story to really pan out; but some of the main elements unfolding still make complete sense. Just rushed and compressed,” one fan wrote.

Star Kit Harington, who has played Jon Snow since the series premiered in 2011, had already warned fans that the show’s conclusion would be divisive.

“I haven’t watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending,” he told emmy magazine earlier this year. “I don’t think that it’ll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion.”

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.