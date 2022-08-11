'The Simpsons' Will Explain How They've Predicted Several Future Events in Upcoming Season 34 Episode

An all-new season of The Simpsons will premiere Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 04:40 PM
THE SIMPSONS, from left: Maggie Simpson, Abe Simpson (voice: Dan Castellaneta), Marge Simpson (voice: Julie Kavner), Homer Simpson (voice: Dan Castellaneta), Bart Simpson (voice: Nancy Cartwright), Lisa Simpson (voice: Yeardley Smith), ‘Diary Queen', (Season 32, ep. 3205, aired Feb. 14, 2021)
The Simpsons. Photo: Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Simpsons has predicted several major world events throughout its decades-long run — but there's a method to their approach, according to the people behind the show.

Series writer, executive producer and showrunner Matt Selman opened up to Deadline about what's next for the animated hit as it gears up for its season 34 premiere next month. During the conversation, Selman revealed that viewers will finally learn how the show has managed to accurately predict the future in an upcoming episode.

"We have another crazy conceptual episode that explains how The Simpsons know the future. It's a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it, but it does an explanation of how The Simpsons can predict the future," explained Selman, 50.

"I'm very excited about Season 34," he continued. "You can't just rest on your laurels. You have to be pushing yourself and challenging yourself and making sure every episode is distinct and emotional and visual and compelling and scary and cinematic. So we do that on like 85 percent of them. That's pretty good. I always thought a B+ was a good grade."

THE SIMPSONS, from left: Lisa Simpson (voice: Yeardley Smith), Marge Simpson (voice: Julie Kavner), Maggie Simpson, Homer Simpson (voice: Dan Castellaneta), Bart Simpson (voice: Nancy Cartwright), ‘Screenless’, (Season 31, Episode 3109, aired Mar. 8, 2020)
The Simpsons. Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

According to Selman, keeping the show as fresh as possible after all these years is still the team's "greatest creative challenge."

"Luckily the world keeps delivering things that need reflecting on in the Springfield mirror. So that's a thank-you to the world, but also the world needs to do better," he explained. "I don't have any problem with repeating an emotional dynamic. There's only so many emotional dynamics, like we have a table read where Lisa and Marge have a fight about a charity they co-founded, but Lisa and Marge have had plenty of fights before."

Selman added, "You can't cross off emotional family storytelling just because you've told those emotional family stories before. But you have to have something new to say about the outside world or a new facet of the relationship to explore that's more specific and more interesting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Simpsons first premiered in December 1989. Over the years, the animated staple has successfully predicted various world events including Donald Trump becoming president, Disney's purchase of Fox, the 9/11 attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic and three separate Super Bowls.

However, questions about the show's future have also loomed. Fortunately for fans, executive producer and writer Al Jean doesn't see it wrapping up anytime soon.

"To be honest, the talk of ending, especially as we're doing really well on Disney+ in the U.S. and the U.K. and other countries in the Americas, I don't see anybody going, 'Let's wrap it up, or figure out how to get out of it' at the moment,'" he told Radio Times in November 2021.

Season 34 of The Simpsons premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Articles
Welcome to Chippendales
See Kumail Nanjiani as Murderous Chippendales Founder Steve Banerjee in New Hulu Show
Tatiana Maslany attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); Mark Ruffalo of 'I Know This Much Is True' poses in the green room during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. 723750 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany Shared a Special 'Dynamic' While Filming 'She-Hulk' , Say Producers
Atlanta Show
'Atlanta' Season 4 Trailer Teases Its Inevitable End — and Confirms Its Premiere Date
The Flash -- "Heart of the Matter, Part 2" -- Image Number: FLA718fg_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
'The Flash' Is Ending After 9 Seasons: 'An Unforgettable Experience'
CLAIM TO FAME
'Claim to Fame' Sneak Peek: LC Drops a Major Clue About Her Famous Sister
Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teases Christine and Kody Brown's Split as Season 17 Premiere Date Is Announced
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington to Voice Bart's New Teacher in Her 'Simpsons' Debut: 'Can't Wait'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Todd Williamson/AMC/Shutterstock (13040916ae) Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln ComicCon The Walking Dead Panel, San Diego, California, on July 22, 2022 (Photo by Todd Williamson/AMC/Shutterstock ) ComicCon The Walking Dead Panel, San Diego, California, USA - 22 Jul 2022
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Surprise' Walking Dead' Fans at Comic-Con with Spinoff Series News
NEW AMSTERDAM --"Castles Made of Sand" Episode 421 -- Pictured: Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe
'New Amsterdam' Star Freema Agyeman Reveals She Will Not Return for Fifth and Final Season
GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Consider the Show's End: 'It's Bigger Than All of Us at This Point'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Jenny Han Says Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Was 'A Long Time Coming'
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5
THE GOOD FIGHT
'The Good Fight' to End After Season 6 on Paramount+ — See Who's Returning for the Final Episodes
Grey's Anatomy Crew and Cast Members Celebrate 400 Episodes
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast and Crew Celebrate the Show's 400th Episode: 'It Stands the Test of Time'
Mandy Moore This Is Us
Mandy Moore Talks Filming One of Her Hardest Scenes for 'This Is Us' — but It's Not What Fans Think!