The Simpsons Has Donald Trump Running from 'The Squad' in Hilarious West Side Story Parody

The Simpsons are gearing up for their 31st season — but not without poking a little fun at President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the animated comedy series released a clip called “West Wing Story” from the upcoming season starring Simpson-ized versions of Trump, 73, and the four Democratic congresswomen of color known as “The Squad.”

Trump made headlines last month when he launched a racist attack on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

The four, who support progressive policies such as Medicare-for-all and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, regularly criticize the president’s administration and have called for his impeachment.

Those differences were on full display in the 90-second West Side Story parody, which included a performance by Trump and the congresswomen of the 1961 film’s hit song “America.”

The clip begins with the animated Trump sitting in his office, speaking about how he needs a distraction before he starts singing to a picture of the four congresswomen.

“They shouldn’t be in America / No one but me in America / No taxes for me in America / This is my natural hair-ica!” he sings.

The women in the frame eventually come to life, which prompts Trump to run away, but the lawmakers chase after him and make jabs about his wife, Melania, and his love life.

“We’re more American than your wife,” they sing, to which Trump responds, “She’s not a big presence in my life.”

They go on to say, “Your love life makes us heave,” and Trump answers back, “You two will never see Tel Aviv” — a comment directed at Omar and Tlaib, whom he recently claimed should not be allowed to visit Israel.

From left: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The women continue to confront him, telling the president, “You’re Boris Johnson without the class / Can’t wait to see you behind prison glass / Your nose is right up Putin’s ass / We say it’s time to impeach you fast.”

They then break out into a dance on the White House lawn in front of protestors who are holding signs that read “Impeach”, “Lock Him Up!” and “This sign is the most reading you’ve done in years,” as Trump runs away.

But his efforts are not enough and the president is met by a can-can of the Democratic candidates.

Trump joins in at first and attempts to keep up, but eventually loses his breath and falls, to which an animated Joe Biden sneers, “Who’s the old man now?”

Donald Trump

Days after he posted the series of racist tweets directed at the congresswomen, Trump attended a rally in North Carolina, where the crowd began a “send her back” chant in reference to Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Somalia.

Trump remained silent at the rally, but later claimed that he did not agree with it and even tried to stop the chant.

Since then, Trump has continued to defend his inflammatory remarks and instead, pointed to what he said is “vile” rhetoric on the part of the four congresswomen, whom he claimed “hate” America.

Trump also tweeted, “I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” just hours before the House of Representatives took the rare step of formally condemning his tweets last month.

Omar, the first Somali-American representative and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress, responded to the racist chants on Twitter, making it clear she was not intimidated by the crowd’s words, which came after Trump accused her of “look[ing] down with contempt on hard-working Americans, saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country.”

“I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!” the Minnesota politician wrote, alongside a photo of herself wearing a hijab as she sat on the House floor.

Season 31 of The Simpsons returns to Fox on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.