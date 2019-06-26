Paris Hilton Shut Downs Rumors of a Simple Life Reboot with Lindsay Lohan

The Internet went wild on Tuesday with theories that longtime frienemies, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, would be collaborating together in a Netflix reboot of The Simple Life.

Though it appears that the fan theories were more rumors than reality when Hilton quickly debunked the reports.

“FYI, someone has made a fake fan account and invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor,” Hilton, 38, tweeted on Tuesday night. “There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show and was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire. #GirlBoss.”

Lohan’s rep also appeared to shut down the story to Page Six, telling the outlet “this is news to her team.”

The Twitter account has since been suspended, and all of its tweets deleted.

FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor. There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire. #GirlBoss 👑 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 26, 2019

Fanfare started around 2 p.m. ET when the former Fox show’s official Twitter account sent out a series of tweets hinting at the pairing.

First came a photo of bedazzled phone cases; then, two female emoji (one with blonde hair, for Hilton, and the other with red, for Lohan); and finally, a photo of Hilton and Lohan themselves alongside the caption, “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.”

What’s more, the account — which carried 13.5K followers — only followed three other profiles: Hilton’s, Lohan’s, and Netflix’s.

The Simple Life aired from 2003 to 2007, and starred Hilton alongside BFF Nicole Richie, 37 — the two socialites hilariously traveled the country together and famously immersed themselves in rural living. The show debuted on Fox in 2003 and aired its fifth and final season on E!

Though Hilton and Richie have stayed in close contact (“I love her,” Hilton said in May on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen), Hilton and her former friend Lohan have not.

The two were BFFs throughout the 2000s but had a public falling out, with Hilton taking aim at Lohan, 32, numerous times in the past.

Most recently, during her May WWHL appearance, Hilton called out the star, calling Lohan “beyond,” “lame” and “embarrassing.”

Lohan responded with a message of love, congratulating Hilton on the release of her latest single, “Best Friend’s Ass” on Instagram. “#beyond friends are true,” Lohan wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white shot of the pair. “Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!”

Hilton then took back her comments during an interview with Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show.

“You know, I was really nervous to go on the show because it was my first time on that show, and I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what [Cohen] was going to ask,” Hilton said. “And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know — he was was like, say three nice things, I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now because like, whatever. It’s beyond.”

The star added, “I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Yeah, [I would have had to plead the fifth on that one].”

But while it appeared the two were on the right path, earlier this month, Lohan took a shot at Hilton during an interview on Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Who’s that?” Lohan said jokingly in response to a question about Hilton’s comments, before repeating again, “Who’s that?”

“Nothing really makes me angry,” the Mean Girls actress continued. “I have no problems with anyone in my life and I’m grateful for that. I’m a very loving person.”

She added: “I mean, if it’s going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I’ll pray for them.”

Meanwhile, Lohan’s latest reality series — Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — reportedly won’t get a second season.

A source told PEOPLE this month that MTV had been “trying to make something work” for season 2, but as of now, it’s not happening. A rep for the star confirmed to Page Six that she “is not doing another season.”

The show, which concluded after 12 episodes in March, followed Lohan and her team of VIP hosts as she expanded her empire with the opening of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos. (The beach club marked her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.)

Page Six also reported that the Mykonos club has since closed. Alex Giannisopoulos, owner of luxury concierge service Legends Mykonos, told PEOPLE that the actress sold the property.

“There weren’t any issues with the club,” Giannisopoulos said. “It was a fun place but Lindsay just decided to cash in. It was just purchased by Blue Marlin Ibiza group for $8 million. She bought it for $1 million only two years ago, so it was a smart play.”