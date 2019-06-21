The Shadow Monster Is Back in New Stranger Things 3 Trailer and He Wants to 'End Everyone'

Get ready to spend Summer 2019 in Hawkins, Indiana — and maybe the Upside Down, too.

In the new trailer for the upcoming Stranger Things 3, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp) and the gang once again face the Shadow Monster — also known as the Mind Flayer — but this time, he speaks.

“You let us in, and now you are going to have to let us stay,” a mysterious voice says in the nearly three-minute-long trailer.

“It doesn’t make sense. I closed the gate,” Eleven says.

At the end of season 2, Eleven heroically closed the gate to the Upside Down, but it appears that wasn’t enough to save the people of Hawkins.

Will, who was taken over by the monster in season 2 after being trapped in the Upside Down back in season 1, muses that the monster probably found a new host in order to stay in the human world.

“What if he never left? What if we locked him out here with us? He’d want to attach himself to someone again. A new host,” Will says off screen as Billy (Dacre Montgomery) appears, looking particularly evil.

“We are going to end you. We are going to end your friends. And we are going to end everyone,” the mysterious, creepy voice says.

Other fan-favorite characters are seen in flashes throughout the trailer, including Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve (Joe Keery), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour).

The Starcourt Mall, the latest addition to Hawkins, also makes an appearance in the trailer, as the backdrop for a giant battle with the monster.

In addition to dealing with the Upside Down and Mind-Flaying monsters, the crew have something even scarier to deal with in season 3: adolescence.

“We’re not kids anymore,” Mike says in the first full-length trailer that dropped back in March. “I mean, what did you think? We’re just going to sit in my basement all day?”

That trailer’s tagline leaves a sense of foreboding: “One Summer Can Change Everything.”

Stranger Things 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.